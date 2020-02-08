Dillian Whyte threatens to embarrass Deontay Wilder

Dillian Whyte gave a mocking response to recent comments from Deontay Wilder

Dillian Whyte has laughed off Deontay Wilder's claims that he's 'a liar' - and has official documents to prove that he tried to force a fight with the WBC champion.

Wilder has aimed a fresh verbal attack at Whyte, suggesting that the British heavyweight would already have faced him, if he had previously accepted fights against Luis Ortiz or Dominic Breazeale.

But Whyte is willing to humiliate the American by displaying confirmation from the WBC that he formally requested a final eliminator with Breazeale, only for the Californian to be pulled out for a mandatory fight against Wilder last May instead.

Whyte has been frustrated in his pursuit of WBC champion Wilder

"Deontay Wilder needs to relax and behave himself," Whyte told Sky Sports. "The WBC need to speak to him, because I'll start publishing documents and then he'll be really embarrassed.

"I'll actually publish WBC documents showing that I requested and accepted these fights and I've agreed to these fights - and everyone knew.

"I was mandated to fight Breazeale and Tyson Fury at my insistence. We made the fight with Breazeale and the WBC pulled him out to fight Deontay Wilder. How can he say I didn't want to fight Dominic Breazeale?

"I've also made loads of offers to Ortiz over the years and he's turned them all down. Facts not fiction."

The Brixton man has been told he must wait until February 2021 to fight for Wilder's WBC belt, despite his prolonged spell as the WBC's No 1 challenger.

Wilder makes his next WBC title defence against Tyson Fury in a Las Vegas rematch on February 22, and Whyte wants 'The Bronze Bomber' to stay on course for a long-awaited showdown.

Deontay Wilder faces Tyson Fury again this month

"I want to fight Deontay Wilder, that's who I want to fight," said the 31-year-old. "I don't care about no one else, apart from him, and he needs to stop being a coward.

"I've got a better resume than him. I've beaten more world champions than him. I've been ranked No 1 challenger since 2017, before his first fake mandatory against Bermane Stiverne, and I've been trying to chase him for a million days now.

"He says I'm garbage, he says I'm a liar, he says I'm a phoney. He says this and that, but then he doesn't want to man up to fight me and just cherry-picks easy defences and his own mandatories. He's the most protected and cowardly heavyweight champion in the history of the sport."

Alexander Povetkin could be the next opponent for Whyte

Whyte will continue to risk his world title ambitions by pursuing a fight against either Alexander Povetkin or Andy Ruiz Jr, two high-ranked rivals, and Russia's former world champion is a likely foe.

"It looks like it's going to be Povetkin," said Whyte. "I think he's a better opponent than Andy Ruiz, because one thing about Povetkin, he will come in shape, and he will be motivated to fight.

"I just want to get a high-level guy to fight."