Ritson vs Vazquez: Live stream of press conference in Newcastle

Watch a live stream of the Lewis Ritson press conference Watch a live stream of the Lewis Ritson press conference

Lewis Ritson will come face to face with upcoming opponent Miguel Vazquez for the first time at a press conference today – watch a live stream here from 12.30pm.

This stream has now ended.

Ritson will face former world champion Vazquez on April 4 in his home city of Newcastle.

Savannah Marshall will also be at the press conference before challenging for the WBO light-heavyweight ruler Geovana Peres.

Fabio Wardley, the protégé of Dillian Whyte, will fight for the English heavyweight title against Simon Vallily.

"I can't wait to be back in Newcastle, it's become an absolute must on the boxing calendar," said promoter Eddie Hearn.

"After his fight of the year contender with Robbie Davies Jr, Lewis Ritson is straight back in the deep end against former world lightweight king Miguel Vazquez as he continues his quest to challenge for a world title in 2020."