Wilder vs Fury 2: Deontay Wilder will be ‘bigger’ and has an ‘advantage’ by Tyson Fury’s change of trainer

0:37 Peter Fury: 'Wilder can be out-boxed' Peter Fury: 'Wilder can be out-boxed'

Deontay Wilder was “unusually light” in his first fight with Tyson Fury but will be “bigger and stronger” for the rematch, his trainer Jay Deas claimed.

Wilder again defends the WBC heavyweight title against Fury on February 22 in Las Vegas.

Wilder weighed in at 212lbs (15st 2lbs) prior to their original meeting, which ended in a draw, three stone less than his challenger.

"One of the problems with the first fight is that Deontay was so excited that he wasn't eating right. He came in unusually light," Deas told Sky Sports.

"He was 209lbs (14st 13lbs) on fight night - by the time he knocked Fury down in the last round, he would have been a 200lbs (14st 4lbs), essentially a cruiserweight.

"We don't want that. We want Deontay to be bigger and stronger."

Peter Fury, the challenger's uncle and ex-trainer, previously told Sky Sports: "If Wilder comes in at the same weight he did in his last fight, I think that's a big advantage for Tyson.

"I think Wilder came in under weight for that fight.

"Take him into a bit of a dogfight and sap his energy, especially in the second half of the fight.

"He's got to use his size, he's got to use his weight, especially if Wilder is coming in roughly the same weight he was."

0:25 Joshua says a 'curveball' offer could tempt Wilder into a undisputed heavyweight title fight Joshua says a 'curveball' offer could tempt Wilder into a undisputed heavyweight title fight

Peter Fury led his nephew to winning the world heavyweight championship from Wladimir Klitschko but, when Tyson returned from a near-three year hiatus, Ben Davison was his trainer.

Davison was in Fury's corner for the first fight against Wilder but has since been replaced by Sugarhill Steward.

Wilder's trainer Deas said: "Any time a trainer and a fighter who have done such wonderful things together split, it has to be an advantage for the next opponent.

"Chemistry is not an overnight thing.

"Ben was not just Tyson's trainer - he was a brother, confidant, friend, therapist. Those kinds of guys don't come along every day.

"I think a lot of Ben - for someone as young as he is, he is incredibly knowledgeable and strategic. He picks up on intricacies and nuances better than people who have been in this game for decades. Ben's potential is unlimited.

"I enjoyed the challenge [against Ben]. I know Ben saw every tiny detail, so I had to do the same."

About Fury's new trainer Steward, Deas said: "He's a good trainer who comes from good pedigree from the Kronk gym. But this is a big fight that he's stepping into."

The build-up to the rematch has been dominated by Fury's insistence that he will knock Wilder out inside two rounds.

Deas encouraged Fury to take risks: "That's good for me. When you take a chance, they're called chances for a reason. Your risk reward goes up on both ends - there is the potential for success but the likelihood that you're leaving yourself open."