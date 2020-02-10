Kell Brook questions whether an 'out of shape' Amir Khan still wants a British battle

Kell Brook questioned whether an "out of shape" Amir Khan still wants a British battle and will instead face "real fighting men" after his comeback win over Mark DeLuca.

The former world champion stopped DeLuca in the seventh round in Sheffield as he ended a 14-month absence from the ring and hopes to receive a big-name bout.

But Brook dismissed talk of a long-awaited domestic clash with Khan, who is yet to announce his next fight after halting Billy Dib in Saudi Arabia last July.

"Nothing really to say about him," Brook told Sky Sports. "Nothing to say. I'm active, I'm ready. I've seen him. He's out of shape, he's doing his thing.

"I'm after people that want to fight, who are the real people. The real fighting men, that's what I want to deal with."

Promoter Eddie Hearn revealed that Brook could take a big step towards a world title fight with a WBO final eliminator against Liam Smith.

Liam Smith has welcomed a battle with Brook

The Liverpudlian has suggested that he would have "far too much heart" for Brook, if they do share the ring this year, an opinion which is disputed by the 33-year-old.

"Listen, people that know me, know I've got a lion heart," said Brook.

"Once I've got my legs under me and I'm fit and healthy, I'm a hard, hard man to beat. I've got all the attributes. I've got the sharpness. I've got everything you need to be a top fighter.

"It will be a great fight, but I believe that I'm the better man."