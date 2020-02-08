Josh Kelly vs David Avanesyan confirmed for March 28 live on Sky Sports

Josh Kelly will face the toughest test of his career against David Avanesyan on March 28 at The O2 in London, live on Sky Sports.

Unbeaten prospect Kelly will challenge for the European welterweight championship against the far more experienced Avanesyan.

Russia's 30-fight veteran Avanesyan won three fights by stoppage in 2019 so will represent a major step up for the talented Kelly.

Kelly, the Rio 2016 Olympian from Sunderland, is unbeaten in 11 pro fights.

Kelly said: "It's a good opportunity to silence the doubters. He is the favourite now. He has proved how good he is in the last three fights.

"It's going to be a good fight, but one I'm quietly confident about.

"I do feel excited. I feel like this is a turning point in my career. If I win, when I win, then I take it to the next level. A lot in the future is lying on this fight.

"Two fights ago I fought Ray Robinson, which was a massive step-up. I don't think people realised how big of a step-up that was, but now I'm fighting Avanesyan, I should get the credit I deserve."

Avanesyan said: "I have unfinished business with Josh Kelly. I'm delighted the fight has finally been made and I will have a chance to inflict a first defeat on his professional career.

"As the British fans know, I will fight anyone anywhere and I determined to put a big show on for them in every fight as they treat me so well and I love them.

"After I deal with Kelly I want Eddie to deliver me a world title shot so I can become a two-time world champion and secure my family's future."

Promoter Eddie Hearn said: "This is just a brilliant fight - absolute sink or swim time.

"Avanesyan is a world-class welterweight who sits in the top 10 with every governing body but for every great Olympic prospect comes judgement day and this is it for Josh Kelly. The fight that could turn him into a real star and a legitimate world title contender. It's the ultimate stage, the ultimate test - don't miss it."

Adam Smith, Sky Sports' Head of Boxing Development, said: "Josh Kelly is one of the hottest talents in British boxing - and now he gets the perfect platform to showcase his dazzling skills against David Avanesyan.

"We've followed Josh's career since he's turned professional, but this is a real acid test against the dangerous European champion.

"Josh is part of a red-hot welterweight division, brimming with big names, and we cannot wait to see PBK light up The O2 on March 28."