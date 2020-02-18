The Golden Contract: Live stream of featherweight and super-lightweight draw
This stream has now concluded
Last Updated: 18/02/20 1:47pm
Watch out for the 'Golden Ball' at today’s The Golden Contract draw – you can watch via this live stream from 1.30pm.
Live Boxing: Golden Contract
February 21, 2020, 7:30pm
Live on
🗣"I'm going to the top, he's not." 👀@OharaDavies says that he's in a different league to his rival @Tyronemck.— Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) February 17, 2020
📺 Who wants to see these two fight in the Golden Contract semi-finals? pic.twitter.com/mmVTL8Olal
The addition of a 'Golden Ball' means that whoever picks it has a full choice of the remaining three boxers.
The featherweight and super-lightweight semi-finals will be decided today (Tuesday, February 18) before they meet inside the ring on Friday - live on Sky Sports from 7.30pm.
Ohara Davies, Tyrone McKenna, Jeff Ofori and Mohamed Mimoue are the super-lightweight semi-finalists while Ryan Walsh, Leigh Wood, Jazza Dickens and Tyrone McCullagh are in the featherweight final four.