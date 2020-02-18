Wilder vs Fury 2: Agreement in place for trilogy fight

1:04 Heavyweight Tyson Fury says says he is in good shape for his rematch with Deontay Wilder - having had 'six camps back to back' Heavyweight Tyson Fury says says he is in good shape for his rematch with Deontay Wilder - having had 'six camps back to back'

Tyson Fury has confirmed there is an agreement in place for a third fight between himself and Deontay Wilder - whatever the outcome of this weekend's rematch.

The pair fought out a thrilling draw in December 2018 and the unbeaten duo will meet again at the MGM Grand on Saturday night.

It has now emerged the loser of Saturday's fight can automatically trigger a rematch - and Fury thinks it will definitely happen.

He said: "I think the money is too big not to have it.

"This is the prizefighting game and there is too much money in the pot for him not to want the rematch, even if he loses."

Asked if he would want a rematch, Fury said: "I don't lose!

"I will be having a rematch either way. All I do is win - unless I get a draw!"

Unified champion Anthony Joshua still hopes to stage an undisputed world title clash with Wilder or Fury before the end of the year, with promoter Eddie Hearn eager to establish the time frame for the third fight.

"We have to put the pressure on the winner to finally get our fight on in 2020," Hearn told Sky Sports.

"We will have a conversation and say: 'Are you doing a third fight? If so, can you do it quickly please?'"

Fury says he is in excellent shape for Saturday - having kept busy since returning to the ring in 2018

He said: "I have had five camps back to back. "I have had Sefer (Seferi), (Francesco) Pianeta, Wilder, (Otto) Wallin, (Tom) Schwarz.

"This is my sixth camp in a row. I have never been this active, apart from 2009 when I started my career.

"I am at this championship level fighting regularly, coming off six training camps back to back.

"No weight up and down, mentally stable, not doing stupid things, so it has been a good last few years.

"The best two years of my life - of my career. For the first time in my life I can call myself a professional athlete.

"When I beat Klitschko, for the [cancelled] rematch at the press conference, I said 'do not call me an athlete, because I'm not one' - and I pulled my shirt up and showed my big belly.

"It was a disgrace to call me an athlete then but now you can call me a dedicated athlete."