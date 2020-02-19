The Golden Contract: 'Two Tyrones' dress to impress to face the press
Tyrone McKenna and Tyrone McCullagh stole the show at the press conference for the Golden Contract semi-finals after arriving in style.
McKenna wore a pale blue suit along with a matching top hat and bow tie, while featherweight McCullagh opted for a bright orange version of the same outfit.
The 'Two Tyrones' indulged in a playful sword fight with their collapsible walking canes before sitting down to face the press and discuss Friday's sold-out show at the York Hall, live on Sky Sports.
"I could bore everyone about how camp went," said super-light McKenna, who fights Mohamed Mimoune for a place in the final.
"Nobody cares. What people really care about his two names: McKenna and Ohara Davies and right now the dream is still alive.
"As long as Ohara Davies comes through (Jeff) Ofori we've got Christmas and summertime baby!"
Davies, who claims he is a reformed character after teaming up with trainer Angel Fernandez, explained why he picked Jeff Ofori to fight after drawing the 'Golden Ball' on Tuesday.
"I looked at Tyrone McKenna and I thought should I have him? And I thought that fights makes an amazing final.
"Then I saw Mohamed looking fierce, as angry as hell. I thought you're good mate, so I went come here Ofori, we're friends let's do this and let the southpaws fight each other."
Featherweight McCullagh promised an upset after he was picked by Ryan Walsh.
"I'm hoping to upset the applecart," he said. "I believe all the pressure is on him, he's the tournament favourite and all the pressure is on him. He picked me, he's had almost double my fights and I believe I've got nothing to lose."
Jazza Dickens will take on Leigh Wood for a place in the featherweight final and insists he is the better fighter.
Dickens said: "He hasn't got the experience I've got. He hasn't got the power I've got. He hasn't got the speed I've got. He hasn't got half the things I've got."
Wood countered tongue in cheek: "He's got an easy night on Friday. He thinks he stronger than me. He thinks hits harder than me. He's got more experience than me. I think he's in for an easy night."