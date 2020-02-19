The Golden Contract: 'Two Tyrones' dress to impress to face the press

Tyrone McKenna and Tyrone McCullagh stole the show at the press conference for the Golden Contract semi-finals after arriving in style.

McKenna wore a pale blue suit along with a matching top hat and bow tie, while featherweight McCullagh opted for a bright orange version of the same outfit.

Dumb and Dumber 😂



The 'Two Tyrone's' made an interesting entrance at today's Golden Contract press conference... pic.twitter.com/FLYvZzq2rh — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) February 19, 2020

The 'Two Tyrones' indulged in a playful sword fight with their collapsible walking canes before sitting down to face the press and discuss Friday's sold-out show at the York Hall, live on Sky Sports.

Tyrone McKenna sizes up French opponent Mohamed Mimoune

"I could bore everyone about how camp went," said super-light McKenna, who fights Mohamed Mimoune for a place in the final.

"Nobody cares. What people really care about his two names: McKenna and Ohara Davies and right now the dream is still alive.

"As long as Ohara Davies comes through (Jeff) Ofori we've got Christmas and summertime baby!"

"Ireland doesn't forget, 2010, Thierry Henry robbed us of the world cup!" 😆@Tyronemck is planning 'revenge' for his country against Frenchman, @MimouneMohamed1 & he's hoping to meet @OharaDavies in the final



📺 Watch #GoldenContract on Friday night live on Sky Sports Action pic.twitter.com/TMFvpUbELQ — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) February 19, 2020

Ohara Davies shares a face off with fellow Londoner Jeff Ofori

Davies, who claims he is a reformed character after teaming up with trainer Angel Fernandez, explained why he picked Jeff Ofori to fight after drawing the 'Golden Ball' on Tuesday.

"I looked at Tyrone McKenna and I thought should I have him? And I thought that fights makes an amazing final.

"Then I saw Mohamed looking fierce, as angry as hell. I thought you're good mate, so I went come here Ofori, we're friends let's do this and let the southpaws fight each other."

Ryan Walsh faces undefeated Tyrone McCullagh

Featherweight McCullagh promised an upset after he was picked by Ryan Walsh.

"I'm hoping to upset the applecart," he said. "I believe all the pressure is on him, he's the tournament favourite and all the pressure is on him. He picked me, he's had almost double my fights and I believe I've got nothing to lose."

👀👀👀 💥💥💥@itsLeighWood 🆚 @JazzaDickens is going to be fiery!



📺 Watch it live on Sky Sports Action this Friday from 7.30pm pic.twitter.com/hl75W4uPj4 — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) February 19, 2020

Jazza Dickens will take on Leigh Wood for a place in the featherweight final and insists he is the better fighter.

Dickens said: "He hasn't got the experience I've got. He hasn't got the power I've got. He hasn't got the speed I've got. He hasn't got half the things I've got."

Wood countered tongue in cheek: "He's got an easy night on Friday. He thinks he stronger than me. He thinks hits harder than me. He's got more experience than me. I think he's in for an easy night."