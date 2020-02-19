Deontay Wilder makes Tyson Fury jibe ahead of Las Vegas rematch

1:33 Deontay Wilder mocked Tyson Fury's punching power ahead of their rematch Deontay Wilder mocked Tyson Fury's punching power ahead of their rematch

Deontay Wilder has said his "two-year-old punches harder" than Tyson Fury ahead of Saturday's world heavyweight title rematch in Las Vegas.

The unbeaten fighters go head-to-head at the MGM Grand on Saturday after a thrilling draw in their first bout back in December 2018.

Fury, who felt he should have won the first fight, has said he will "need a knockout" to avoid "another controversial decision".

1:04 Fury says he is in good shape for his rematch with Wilder in Las Vegas Fury says he is in good shape for his rematch with Wilder in Las Vegas

But the 'Bronze Bomber' was bemused by the suggestion Fury could become the first man to knock him out.

"Fury, like I have said before, has got pillows as fists," Wilder told Sky Sports News.

"That's why I was able to continue applying pressure on him [in the last fight].

"We all know that Fury can't punch.

"The numbers don't lie, we can see that my two-year-old punches harder than him.

"I don't believe anything he's saying. Fighters have to have certain strategies and tactics when approaching a fight.

"Sometimes you have to manipulate people - and he's trying to get them to believe something even he doesn't."

1:45 Wladimir Klitschko predicts this weekend's fight between Fury and Wilder Wladimir Klitschko predicts this weekend's fight between Fury and Wilder

Fury has confirmed there is an agreement in place for a third fight between himself and Wilder - whatever the outcome of this weekend's rematch.

He said: "I think the money is too big not to have it.

"This is the prizefighting game and there is too much money in the pot for him not to want the rematch, even if he loses."

Asked if he would want a rematch, Fury said: "I don't lose!

"I will be having a rematch either way. All I do is win - unless I get a draw!"