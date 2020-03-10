Lee Selby in Cardiff: Watch a live stream of press conference before fight in home country

Live stream of Lee Selby's press conference

Lee Selby will address his upcoming opponent George Kambosos Jr at a press conference on Tuesday - watch a live stream here at 12.30pm.

Selby will fight Kambosos Jr in Cardiff on May 9, live on Sky Sports, in an eliminator for the IBF lightweight title.

Welshman Selby, a former featherweight world champion, is bidding to take over another division by earning a crack at the belt that is expected to be contested between Vasiliy Lomachenko and Teofimo Lopez.

