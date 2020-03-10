Mairis Briedis against Yuniel Dorticos in World Boxing Super Series final is live on Sky Sports

Mairis Briedis battles Yuniel Dorticos in an epic World Boxing Super Series final in Riga on March 21, live on Sky Sports.

The cruiserweight rivals will collide in the thrilling conclusion of the tournament, with the Muhammad Ali trophy at stake for the winner, while Dorticos also puts his IBF title on the line in Latvia at Arena Riga.

Briedis receives home advantage as he returns to the scene of his semi-final stoppage win over Krzysztof Glowacki, but Dorticos will not be concerned about travelling to hostile territory, having produced an explosive knockout of Andrew Tabiti at the same venue to reach the final.

"The WBSS is thrilled to continue our work with Matchroom Boxing and Sky Sports to bring our sensational cruiserweight final to as many UK fans as possible," said Kalle Sauerland, WBSS chief boxing officer.

"In this final we present the two greatest cruiserweights on the planet. The two best sportsmen of the division. Both two-time world champions.

"We, the WBSS, are so proud to showcase these athletes fighting for a trophy in the name of Muhammad Ali, the greatest of the sport. This match-up contains all the ingredients to become an absolute barnstormer and another WBSS fight of the year contender."

Adam Smith, Sky Sports' head of boxing development, said: "We're absolutely delighted that the World Boxing Super Series cruiserweight final is live on Sky Sports as Mairis Briedis and Yuniel Dorticos should provide an explosive showdown in Riga.

"The WBSS has already created classic finals - Josh Taylor's titanic clash with Regis Prograis and Naoya Inoue's breathtaking battle with Nonito Donaire. Two fight of the year contenders in 2019!

"Briedis and Dorticos will be eager to deliver another fabulous final as we add another exciting fight night to our Sky Sports schedule."

"I'm delighted to be working with the World Boxing Super Series again to air the highly-anticipated Cruiserweight Ali Trophy final between Mairis Briedis and Yuniel Dorticos live on Sky Sports," said Eddie Hearn, Promotor of Matchroom Boxing.

"We've aired two fight of the year contenders in Regis Prograis versus Josh Taylor at The O2 and Naoya Inoue versus Nonito Donaire in Japan and we expect this one to be another cracking fight for the UK fight fans."