John Ryder reveals Eddie Hearn contacted Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez's team about September fight

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez is considering opponents for his next fight

John Ryder has revealed that promoter Eddie Hearn contacted Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez's team to confirm his availability for a potential fight in September.

The Mexican star is seeking a super-middleweight opponent, with previous front runner Billy Joe Saunders ruling himself out of a WBO title fight, but Callum Smith is willing to defend his WBA 'super' belt, and Ryder is now being put forward for a lucrative clash with 'Canelo'.

Ryder emerged with credit from a points loss to Smith in November, which he hotly disputed, and impressed a US audience last May, producing a stoppage win over Bilal Akkawy on the undercard of Canelo's victory over Daniel Jacobs in Las Vegas.

John Ryder believes he should have received a points win over Callum Smith

"I know Eddie put a text in to Golden Boy and said that we're available and so on and so forth," Ryder told Sky Sports. "There's a few names in the hat. Hopefully my name is at the top and it gets picked out.

"Listen, he's looking for an opponent, and I know the money is not there for these big shows. It's a chance in a lifetime, I'm up for it. I'm in the gym, I'm keeping fit, I've been keeping fit the whole lockdown.

I’m good for September if you need some1 in the opposite corner @Canelo — john ryder (@_John_Ryder_) July 2, 2020

"Give me the call and I'm more than ready to go."

Trainer Tony Sims says Ryder's reputation was further enhanced by his performance against Smith, which received recognition from Canelo's team.

"I know what Eddie has offered John to Canelo, so it's up to them really who they choose," Sims told Sky Sports.

"I know that Canelo and Eddy Reynoso, his trainer, watched the Callum Smith-John Ryder fight and Eddy Reynoso tweeted straight afterwards that he had John winning the fight by a few rounds.

"He actually put out there that John should be the world champion, so they know all about John Ryder anyway.

"Canelo is obviously the world's best. I believe he's the world's best pound-for-pound, especially at the minute. He's a great fighter.

"Anyone who has boxed John, if you ask Billy Joe Saunders, Callum Smith, anyone who boxed him out of the world's elite, they'll all tell you. Billy Joe Saunders always says John Ryder was his toughest ever fight."