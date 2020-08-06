Whyte vs Povetkin: Timing, pricing and booking details for Dillian Whyte vs Alexander Povetkin and Katie Taylor vs Delfine Persoon 2

Dillian Whyte vs Alexander Povetkin and Katie Taylor-Delfine Persoon 2 is live on Sky Sports Box Office

Dillian Whyte risks his world title ambitions against Alexander Povetkin, with Katie Taylor's rematch against Delfine Persoon on August 22, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Sky customers: Buy Whyte v Povetkin

Non-Sky customers: Buy Whyte v Povetkin

Here are the pricing and timing details for all the booking options.

Event information

Dillian Whyte vs Alexander Povetkin (WBC 'interim' heavyweight title), Katie Taylor vs Delfine Persoon (WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO lightweight titles), Luther Clay vs Chris Kongo (WBO Global welterweight title).

Whyte risks his world title ambitions against Povetkin on August 22

The event will start at 7pm, Saturday, August 22, on Sky Sports Box Office (Sky channel 491), Sky Sports Box Office HD (Sky channel 492), UHD 1 (event will not carry Dolby Atmos).

The event is priced at £19.95 for UK customers, €24.95 for Republic of Ireland customers, up until midnight, Friday, August 21.

Thereafter £19.95 / €24.95 (ROI) across all "self-service" bookings (remote control / online) and £24.95 / €29.95 (ROI) if booked via the phone (either IVR or agent), but note an additional £2 booking fee if via an agent still applies.

The event price will revert back to £19.95 / €24.95 (ROI) from midnight, Saturday, August 22.

Three repeat showings (full duration) will be shown at 8am and 1pm and 6pm on Sunday, August 23.

Katie Taylor resumes her rivalry with Delfine Persoon in their world title rematch

Booking information

Remote

From Friday, August 14, go to Channel 491 and press the green button to go to Sky Sports Box Office Sports and Events. Use the arrow buttons to highlight the event. Press select, and the buy screen will be displayed. Press select to confirm your order. Enter your pin if prompted.

From Saturday, August 15, no matter what channel you are on, press Box Office, select Sports and Events. Use the arrow buttons to highlight the event. Press select, and the buy screen will be displayed. Press select to confirm your order. Enter your pin if prompted.

You can only record the event by using this method.

💥 Battle of the left hooks! 💥@DillianWhyte v Alexander Povetkin - Who will land first?



📺 August 22, live on Sky Sports Box Office pic.twitter.com/gvlpQy9TYh — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) July 29, 2020

To book online

Click here to book Whyte vs Povetkin

There is no surcharge for online bookings.

To watch online

Watch Whyte vs Povetkin online through the Sky Sports Box Office app and website.



If you don't have a Box Office account, you'll be able to sign up and buy the fight right now.

How to order:

Visit https://sports.skyboxoffice.com

If you don't have a Box Office account, select "Buy now for £19.95"

Select "Sign up"

Select "New to Sky Box Office" and "continue to checkout"

Enter your personal and card details and pay.

Book and watch the event on the Sky Sports Box Office app

Once you've bought the fight, this will give you full access to watch the event in full on Saturday August 22, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

You'll also have seven days of unlimited access to watch back the fights from when the event begins.

On fight night itself, there are a number of ways to watch. You can either:

Watch via our downloadable player on PC/Desktop/Mac at https://sports.skyboxoffice.com

Download the Sky Sports Box Office App (available on both iOS and Android)

Stream on your NOW TV Smart Stick or your NOW TV box.

The Sky Sports Box Office app isn't available on the white NOW TV Box.

For more information, take a look at our Frequently Asked Questions

Phoneline

To order the event, call 03442 410888 (0818 220 225 from ROI) (there may be a £2 booking fee for telephone bookings). There is a £5/€5 surcharge for bookings made via the phone from midnight, Friday, August 21, to 1am, Sunday, August 23.

Cable customers

Virgin Media and TalkTalk customers, please contact your operator. Sky Box Office terms apply. Booking fee may also apply.