Katie Taylor's rematch with Delfine Persoon confirmed for August 22, live on Sky Sports Box Office

Katie Taylor will defend her undisputed world lightweight titles against Delfine Persoon in a hotly-anticipated rematch on the Dillian Whyte-Alexander Povetkin bill, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

The Irish star unified the WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO titles with a slender majority decision win in New York last June, which was greeted with dismay by Persoon, and their burning rivalry is renewed at Matchroom's Fight Camp on August 22.

Taylor has since claimed the WBO super-lightweight belt with a classy points win over Christina Linardatou, becoming a two-weight champion, but has moved down a division to clear up any lingering controversy in a second fight with Persoon.

Taylor defeated Persoon to secure all four world lightweight titles in New York

"With Amanda Serrano not taking the fight, I wanted the biggest fight possible in August, and I think a second Persoon fight is one that everyone wants to see," said Taylor.

"I've been looking forward to a rematch ever since the first fight and I'm delighted it's been made. It was definitely very close first time around, but I felt I deserved the win and I intend to leave no doubts in the rematch."

Persoon, who previously held the WBC for five years, plans to rip away Taylor's world titles after voicing her desire for a return bout.

"I am ready to get the victory following the injustice last June in New York," said Persoon. "Not by words, but in the ring - I am ready!"

Everyone has wanted to see this once again and now we have it. Eddie Hearn

Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn said: "Wow! What a fight - what a night! To be honest I can't quite believe this fight has been made. I can't give enough credit to Katie and Delfine for agreeing to do it again.

"Since their epic 'Fight of the Year' contender at Madison Square Garden last year, everyone has wanted to see this once again and now we have it. I'm very proud to stage this fight, especially at such a critical time for our sport - along with Whyte vs Povetkin, August 22 will be one not to forget."

In a thrilling end to Fight Camp, Whyte's world title ambitions are at stake against Povetkin, Russian's former WBA champion.

The British heavyweight defends his WBC interim title and also risks his mandatory shot at the WBC belt, which is currently held by bitter rival Tyson Fury.

Whyte defends WBC interim title against Povetkin on the same night

In another must-win heavyweight clash, Martin Bakole faces Sergey Kuzmin, while Luther Clay also takes on Chris Kongo in a clash of two highly-rated British welterweights.

Adam Smith, Sky Sports head of boxing development, said: "We're absolutely delighted to confirm Katie Taylor's eagerly awaited rematch against Delfine Persoon, with all the world lightweight titles on the line. Katie has called for a second fight ever since that thrilling first encounter when she received the verdict, much to the dismay of Persoon.

"They go again on the Whyte-Povetkin bill, which just got even bigger, and Katie will be determined to end any dispute with a resounding win. I've been speaking to her over the last few days and she's more fired up than ever to show once again why she is a pound-for-pound star of the sport.

"Of course, we've also got Whyte's high stakes heavyweight clash against Povetkin, with Dillian risking his WBC mandatory shot. It's repeat or revenge for Taylor and then heavyweight fireworks in a fitting finale to Matchroom's Fight Camp."