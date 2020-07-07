Katie Taylor could face Delfine Persoon in rematch on Dillian Whyte bill, confirms Eddie Hearn

Katie Taylor has requested rematch with Delfine Persoon, says Eddie Hearn

Katie Taylor requested a rematch against Delfine Persoon to clear up any controversy - and promoter Eddie Hearn is 'working hard' to finalise the fight for August 22.

Ireland's undisputed lightweight champion shared a breathtaking battle with Persoon last June, emerging with a points win that was hotly disputed by the Belgian, and Taylor has now called for a second fight to be staged on the Dillian Whyte-Alexander Povetkin bill, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Taylor v Persoon June 1 @TheGarden - one of the best fights I’ve seen live. RT for the rematch 👀 @SkySportsBoxing 🇮🇪 🇧🇪 pic.twitter.com/IYPUt9BKaa — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) July 7, 2020

Matchroom Boxing boss Hearn has opened talks with Persoon after being frustrated in his attempts to secure the Amanda Serrano fight and is optimistic that Taylor will receive an eagerly anticipated return bout.

"We are working hard on the Taylor versus Persoon rematch for August 22," Hearn told Sky Sports.

"Katie wants the biggest fights out there and when Serrano pulled out, Katie immediately asked about the Persoon rematch.

"The first fight was one of the best I've ever seen live and as a fan I would love to see it again. Whyte versus Povetkin and Taylor versus Persoon 2 is an epic double header - let's see if we can get it done."

Whyte defends his WBC interim title against Povetkin and is also risking his mandatory shot at the WBC heavyweight belt, which is currently held by his British rival Tyson Fury.

Whyte faces Povetkin at Matchroom Fight Camp, live on Sky Sports Box Office

Martin Bakole faces Sergey Kuzmin in another must-win heavyweight clash on the undercard, while Luther Clay also takes on Chris Kongo in a clash of two highly-rated British welterweights.