Dillian Whyte collides with Alexander Povetkin in finale of Matchroom Boxing's Fight Camp

Dillian Whyte collides with Alexander Povetkin in the finale of the exciting Fight Camp schedule, which starts at Matchroom HQ from August 1.

Promoter Eddie Hearn has unveiled an exciting line-up of fights, starting with three action-packed Sky Sports shows from Matchroom Boxing's Brentwood base, which will then host Whyte's heavyweight showdown with Povetkin on August 22, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Whyte risks his world title ambitions against Povetkin

The opening night is topped by Sam Eggington's IBF international super-welterweight title fight with Ted Cheeseman, while Belfast's big-hitting James Tennyson takes on Cardiff's Gavin Gwynne for the vacant British lightweight title. Chatteris talent Jordan Gill meets Watford's Reece Bellotti in an electric featherweight battle, fast-rising Ipswich heavyweight Fabio Wardley steps up to take on Middlesbrough's Simon Vallily for the vacant English belt and Sheffield's super-lightweight Dalton Smith squares off with Liverpool's Nathan Bennett.

Terri Harper defends her WBC super-featherweight title against Natasha Jonas

Terri Harper's defence of her WBC and IBO super-featherweight world titles against British rival Natasha Jonas headlines week two on Friday August 7, supported by Bournemouth's Chris Billam-Smith defending his Commonwealth cruiserweight title against undefeated Cardiff's Nathan Thorley. Liverpool super-welterweight Anthony Fowler gets his second outing of the year against Adam Harper, and Oldham lightweight Aqib Fiaz steps up against Birmingham's former Midlands Area Champion Kane Baker. Leeds featherweight prospect Hopey Price targets his third victory in the professional ranks.

Anthony Fowler continues his entertaining career in Fight Camp

The third show features Felix Cash's Commonwealth middleweight title clash with former world title challenger Jason Welborn on Friday August 14. Recent Matchroom signing Zelfa Barrett meets Ireland's undefeated Eric Donovan over 10 rounds, while Northampton super-welterweight Kieron Conway takes on Rotherham's Navid Mansouri. Watford super-bantamweight Shannon Courtenay faces the toughest opponent of her career in Rachel Ball and explosive super-middleweight prospect John Docherty seeks his second win of the year.

Katie Taylor returns on Whyte-Povetkin Box Office bill on August 22

Fight Camp concludes with an unmissable night of blockbuster action as Whyte defends his WBC interim world heavyweight title against Povetkin, with his WBC mandatory challenger status also at risk. Irish legend Katie Taylor defends her undisputed lightweight world titles, and there's more heavyweight action on offer as Martin Bakole clashes with Russia's Sergey Kuzmin. Little Lever's Jack Cullen and Ireland's Jason Quigley meet at middleweight and Luther Clay defends his WBO Global welterweight title against Chris Kongo.

Adam Smith, Sky Sports head of boxing development, said: "Eddie Hearn has supplied a sizzling summer schedule in August, starting with three Sky Sports shows packed with British talent. Sam Eggington against Ted Cheeseman should be a classic clash, while the exciting trio of Jordan Gill, Fabio Wardley and Dalton Smith will be eager to impress.

Sam Eggington faces Ted Cheeseman in opening Fight Camp show

"Terri Harper has already endeared herself to fight fans with her remarkable success story, but Natasha Jonas is a genuine threat as we return to Matchroom HQ with a high-class world title fight. Anthony Fowler and Chris Billam-Smith have big ambitions and cannot afford slip-ups on the same bill.

"Felix Cash defends his Commonwealth belt against the dangerous Jason Welborn on our third action-packed show. We'll get another chance to see Shannon Courtenay in action - she is a rising talent with an entertaining style - and it's a perfect platform for Kieron Conway and Zelfa Barrett to showcase their skills.

"Fight Camp ends with fireworks as Dillian Whyte risks his world title ambitions against the big-hitting Alexander Povetkin, live on Sky Sports Box Office. Katie Taylor can cement her status as one of the sport's finest fighters when she returns to action on another fantastic bill. We're back with a red-hot line-up of live boxing!"