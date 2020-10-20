Usyk vs Chisora: Savannah Marshall's WBO title fight with Hannah Rankin rescheduled for October 31 bill

Savannah Marshall faces Hannah Rankin on Usyk-Chisora bill

Savannah Marshall's WBO title fight with Hannah Rankin has been rescheduled for the Oleksandr Usyk-Derek Chisora bill on October 31, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Marshall's trainer Peter Fury tested positive for Covid-19 last week, forcing the postponement of Saturday's fight, but she will now face Rankin for the vacant WBO middleweight belt on the same night as Usyk's heavyweight clash with Chisora.

A former world amateur champion, Marshall has welcomed the opportunity to settle her rivalry with Scotland's Rankin on a big stage for British boxing.

"Honestly it has been a dream to have this fight rescheduled so quickly," said Marshall.

"After the past week I've just been overjoyed with the news. I couldn't have asked for a better or bigger platform than on the Usyk versus Chisora bill.

"It was frustrating that the fight fell through, but it's one of those things. There was nothing I could have done about it. Peter is okay so that was the main thing.

"My training won't change and will just be like any other training routine 10 days out from a fight. It hasn't got more personal for me, as me and Rankin are just two girls that can't wait for a dust up with each other."

Nothing changes for me. I will be crowned WBO middleweight world Champion on October 31. Hannah Rankin

Rankin had expressed her frustration at the postponement, but remains confident that she will join the list of Scottish world title holders.

"It is great that the fight has been rescheduled so soon, thank you to Eddie Hearn and Matchroom for sorting it all out," said Rankin.

"Nothing changes for me. I will be crowned WBO middleweight world Champion on October 31."

Marshall against Rankin has been added to an exciting evening of action, with Lee Selby versus George Kambosos Jr in a final eliminator for the IBF lightweight title, Tommy McCarthy battles Bilal Laggoune for the European cruiserweight belt, and Amy Timlin takes on Carly Skelly for the Commonwealth super-bantamweight title.

Lee Selby is targeting another world title fight on the Usyk-Chisora bill

Adam Smith, Head of Boxing Development at Sky Sports, said: "It's fantastic news that Savannah Marshall's world title fight with Hannah Rankin has been swiftly rescheduled for the Usyk-Chisora bill, which is fast becoming an unmissable night of action.

"Women's boxing has never been stronger, with Ellie Scotney showcasing her talent last weekend, and now we can look forward to an all-British battle between Marshall and Rankin, with the WBO middleweight belt at stake. Savannah, a former Sky Scholar, has those polished amateur skills but Rankin has greater professional experience - it's an enthralling encounter.

"Lee Selby is also targeting another world title shot on a stacked undercard, which also features Tommy McCarthy's European title fight, before Usyk and Chisora take centre stage, in what promises to be a heavyweight classic!"

