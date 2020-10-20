Usyk vs Chisora: Timing, pricing and booking details for Oleksandr Usyk against Derek Chisora

Oleksandr Usyk vs Derek Chisora is live on Sky Sports Box Office

Ukrainian pound-for-pound star Oleksandr Usyk collides with Derek Chisora in a high stakes heavyweight clash on October 31, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Buy Usyk vs Chisora

Here are the pricing and timing details for all the booking options.

Event information

Oleksandr Usyk vs Derek Chisora (12 rounds at heavyweight), Lee Selby vs George Kambosos Jr (IBF lightweight title final eliminator), Tommy McCarthy vs Bilal Laggoune (vacant European cruiserweight title), Amy Timlin vs Carly Skelly (Commonwealth super-bantamweight title).

0:58 Oleksandr Usyk and Derek Chisora meet on October 31st, and it will not be a night for the faint-hearted! Oleksandr Usyk and Derek Chisora meet on October 31st, and it will not be a night for the faint-hearted!

The event will start at 6pm, Saturday, October 31, on Sky Sports Box Office (Sky channel 491), Sky Sports Box Office HD (Sky channel 492), UHD 1 (event will not carry Dolby Atmos).

Viewers watching 'live' in HD can enable audio description via their Sky remote to access crowd sound effects. This option is not available on the Sky Sports Box Office app and website but you will hear every punch on fight night.

The event is priced at £19.95 for UK customers, €24.95 for Republic of Ireland customers, up until midnight, Friday, August 30.

Thereafter £19.95 / €24.95 (ROI) across all "self-service" bookings (remote control / online) and £24.95 / €29.95 (ROI) if booked via the phone (either IVR or agent), but note an additional £2 booking fee if via an agent still applies.

The event price will revert back to £19.95 / €24.95 (ROI) from midnight, Saturday, October 31.

Two repeat showings (full duration) will be shown at 11pm on Sunday November 1 and 9am on Monday November 2.

Lee Selby clashes with George Kambosos and the winner earns a world title shot

Booking information

Remote

From Friday, October 23, go to Channel 491 and press the green button to go to Sky Sports Box Office Sports and Events. Use the arrow buttons to highlight the event. Press select, and the buy screen will be displayed. Press select to confirm your order. Enter your pin if prompted.

From Saturday, October 24, no matter what channel you are on, press Box Office, select Sports and Events. Use the arrow buttons to highlight the event. Press select, and the buy screen will be displayed. Press select to confirm your order. Enter your pin if prompted.

You can only record the event by using this method.

2:02 Tony Bellew reveals what it's like to fight pound-for-pound star Usyk Tony Bellew reveals what it's like to fight pound-for-pound star Usyk

To book online

Click here to book Usyk vs Chisora

There is no surcharge for online bookings.

Phoneline

To order the event, call 03442 410888 (0818 220 225 from ROI) (there may be a £2 booking fee for telephone bookings). There is a £5/€5 surcharge for bookings made via the phone from midnight Friday October 30 to midnight Saturday October 31.

Cable customers

Virgin Media and TalkTalk customers, please contact your operator. Sky Box Office terms apply. Booking fee may also apply.

Watch Oleksandr Usyk vs Derek Chisora on October 31, live on Sky Sports Box Office.