Usyk vs Chisora: Ramli Ali starts pro career with a shutout points win over Eva Hubmeyer

Ramla Ali started her professional career with a dominant points victory over Eva Hubmeyer at Wembley Arena.

The Somalia-born super-bantamweight, who is based in London, has signed to Anthony Joshua's management team and made an impressive debut, sealing a shutout win with a score of 60-54 after six rounds.

Sending out stiff jabs, Ali quickly took command in the opening round, and she unloaded swift hooks as Hubmeyer backed to the ropes.

Ali showcased her classy ring skills from the opening round

Crisp combinations ripped through Hubmeyer's guard in the second, with Ali switching her shots smoothly from head to body.

Ali followed her jolting jab with straight right hands as she continued to punish Hubmeyer in the third, while the German had to withstand more hurtful right hands in the fourth.

Searching for a stoppage, Ali forced Hubmeyer to the ropes with a fiery cluster of shots in the fifth, but she had to settle for a wide points win after piling on more punches in the sixth.

Earlier in the evening, Amy Timlin battled to a draw with Carly Skelly in their Commonwealth super-bantamweight title clash.

Amy Timlin had to settle for a draw with Carly Skelly

Skelly appeared to edge the early rounds with sustained aggression, but Timlin gradually began to find her range with crisp counter punches and the judges could not separate both fighters.

Timlin received a 96-95 tally from one judge, while another official favoured Skelly with a 97-96 score, and the final judge made it a 95-95 draw, meaning the Commonwealth belt remained vacant.

