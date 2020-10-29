Usyk vs Chisora: All the ways to watch Oleksandr Usyk against Derek Chisora

Oleksandr Usyk vs Derek Chisora is live on Sky Sports Box Office

Oleksandr Usyk collides with Derek Chisora in a high stakes heavyweight clash on Saturday - and there are even more ways to watch!

The Ukrainian pound-for-pound star is pursuing a WBO mandatory title fight with Anthony Joshua, but firstly he must overcome British powerhouse Chisora, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Former world champion Lee Selby also clashes with George Kambosos Jr in an IBF final eliminator, while Savannah Marshall faces Hannah Rankin for the WBO middleweight title on the packed Usyk-Chisora bill.

Viewers watching 'live' in HD can enable audio description via their Sky remote to access crowd sound effects. This option is not available on the Sky Sports Box Office app and website.

If you are a Sky Sports subscriber or not, here are all the ways to make sure you don't miss a second of the Sky Sports Box Office event.

Ways to Watch

Sky remote

For Sky + customers, press box office, use the arrow buttons to highlight the event. Press select and the buy screen will be displayed. Press select to confirm your order. Enter your PIN if prompted.

You can only record the event by using this method.

Or press the green button to book whenever you see a Usyk vs Chisora advertisement on screen.

Sky Q

Select 'Sport' on your menu and then select 'Box Office' within the sport menu at the bottom of 5/6 options.

To book it to watch on TV, go to my.sky.com/orderboxoffice/ - there is no surcharge for online bookings.

Streaming

Watch Usyk vs Chisora online through the Sky Sports Box Office app and website.



If you don't have a Box Office account, you'll be able to sign up and buy the fight right now.

How to order:

Visit https://sports.skyboxoffice.com

If you don't have a Box Office account, select "Buy now for £19.95"

Select "Sign up"

Select "New to Sky Box Office" and "continue to checkout"

Enter your personal and card details and pay.

Book and watch the event on the Sky Sports Box Office app

Once you've bought the fight, this will give you full access to watch the event in full on Saturday October 31, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

You'll also have seven days of unlimited access to watch back the fights from when the event begins.

On fight night itself, there are a number of ways to watch. You can either:

Watch via our downloadable player on PC/Desktop/Mac at https://sports.skyboxoffice.com

Download the Sky Sports Box Office App (available on both iOS and Android)

Stream on your NOW TV Smart Stick or your NOW TV box.

The Sky Sports Box Office app isn't available on the white NOW TV Box.

NOW TV

Simply purchase the fight at skysports.com/boxofficelive

Download the free Sky Sports Box Office app on your NOW TV device from the App Store.

Log in to the app using your Sky Sports Box Office account details, sit back and enjoy the fight.

Cable customers

Available to Sky and non-Sky customers. Virgin Media, BT and TalkTalk customers, please contact your operator.

Sky Sports Box Office terms apply and a booking fee may also apply.

