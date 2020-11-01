Usyk vs Chisora: Derek Chisora admits he was 'just gutted' after points loss to Oleksandr Usyk

Derek Chisora admitted he was 'just gutted' after his points defeat to Oleksandr Usyk and doubts whether the Ukrainian can win a world heavyweight title.

The British fighter suffered a unanimous decision loss to Usyk, who sealed victory with scores of 117-112, 115-113 and 115-113 at Wembley Arena.

But Chisora felt that his consistent work-rate should have been rewarded with a victorious verdict from the judges.

"I feel great, just disappointed," Chisora told Sky Sports Box Office.

"Yeah, 100 per cent [I thought I won]. I was pushing the pace. Yeah, I gave a couple of rounds away, but I was pushing the pace. But the judges saw it a different way."

Asked what posed Usyk problems, Chisora said: "The pressure sometimes, my southpaw [stance], and my body shots. He was complaining to the ref, but the ref didn't do anything.

"When you're in there, you can take shots basically. It don't matter who is hitting you. You just have to take them. It's the fight game."

Chisora insisted he would let manager David Haye consider pursuing a rematch after enduring the 10th defeat of his career.

"I'll make Hayemaker do that," he said. "We'll look at the fight again."

But the former world title challenger gave a definitive answer about Usyk's chances of defeating one of the division's champions.

"No, because in the heavyweight game, you have to fight, not box," he said.

"Half of the time, I'm setting the pace, he's not setting the pace. I gave a couple of rounds away, 100 per cent, and he caught me with some good shots. But not with like painful shots.

"It's boxing. There has to be one loser, one winner. I'm just gutted. I did work hard for this fight."

