The Golden Contract: Live stream of the weigh-in

The Golden Contract finalists will face off for the final time before they fight at Tuesday's weigh-in - watch a live stream here from 1.50pm.

Jazza Dickens and Ryan Walsh will contest the featherweight final and the European title on Wednesday night, live on Sky Sports.

Ricards Bolotniks will fight Serge Michel in the light-heavyweight final and the European title too.

The undefeated Harlem Eubank is also in action against Daniel Egbunike.

Watch The Golden Contract on Wednesday night, live on Sky Sports.