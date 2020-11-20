Joshua vs Pulev: Timing, pricing and booking details for Anthony Joshua against Kubrat Pulev

Anthony Joshua against Kubrat Pulev is live on Sky Sports Box Office

Anthony Joshua defends his world heavyweight titles against Kubrat Pulev in a spectacular homecoming clash on December 12, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Here are the pricing and timing details for all the booking options.

Event information

Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev (WBA 'Super', IBF and WBO heavyweight titles), Lawrence Okolie vs Krzysztof Glowacki (vacant WBO cruiserweight title), Hughie Fury vs Mariusz Wach (10 rounds at heavyweight), Martin Bakole vs Sergey Kuzmin (WBC international heavyweight title).

2:15 Joshua says victory over Pulev will set up huge heavyweight fights Joshua says victory over Pulev will set up huge heavyweight fights

The event will start at 6pm, Saturday, December 12, on Sky Sports Box Office (Sky channel 491), Sky Sports Box Office HD (Sky channel 492), UHD 2 (event will not carry Dolby Atmos).

Viewers watching 'live' in HD can enable audio description via their Sky remote to access crowd sound effects. This option is not available on the Sky Sports Box Office app and website.

The event is priced at £24.95 for UK customers, €27.95 for Republic of Ireland customers, up until midnight, Friday, December 11.

Thereafter £24.95 / €27.95 (ROI) across all "self-service" bookings (remote control / online) and £29.95 / €32.95 (ROI) if booked via the phone (either IVR or agent), but note an additional £2 booking fee if via an agent still applies.

The event price will revert back to £24.95 / €27.95 (ROI) from midnight, Saturday, December 12.

Two repeat showings (full duration) will be shown at 9am and 4pm on Sunday December 13.

4:03 The unified champion wants to confirm his status as the world's No 1 The unified champion wants to confirm his status as the world's No 1

Booking information

Remote

From Friday, November 20, for Sky + customers, go to Channel 491 and press the green button to go to Sky Sports Box Office. Use the arrow buttons to highlight the event. Press select, and the buy screen will be displayed. Press select to confirm your order. Enter your pin if prompted.

For Sky Q customers, scroll to Sports and then Box Office.

From Saturday, December 5, no matter what channel you are on, press Box Office. Use the arrow buttons to highlight the event. Press select, and the buy screen will be displayed. Press select to confirm your order. Enter your pin if prompted.

You can only record the event by using this method.

0:27 Derek Chisora has warned Joshua about Pulev after he was beaten by the Bulgarian Derek Chisora has warned Joshua about Pulev after he was beaten by the Bulgarian

To book online

Click here to book Joshua vs Pulev

There is no surcharge for online bookings.

Phoneline

To order the event, call 03442 410888 (0818 220 225 from ROI) (there may be a £2 booking fee for telephone bookings). There is a £5/€5 surcharge for bookings made via the phone from midnight Friday December 11 to midnight Saturday December 12.

Cable customers

Available to Sky and non-Sky customers. Virgin Media, BT and TalkTalk customers, please contact your operator.

Sky Sports Box Office terms apply and a booking fee may also apply.