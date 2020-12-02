Anthony Joshua will defend world heavyweight titles against Kubrat Pulev in front of 1,000 fans at The SSE Arena, Wembley

Anthony Joshua defends his world heavyweight titles against Kubrat Pulev

Anthony Joshua will defend his world heavyweight titles against Kubrat Pulev in front of 1,000 fans at The SSE Arena, Wembley.

Britain's unified champion faces Pulev on December 12, live on Sky Sports Box Office, and promoter Eddie Hearn has received the go ahead to include a small attendance, with strict safety measures and guidelines in place ahead of Joshua's long-awaited homecoming fight.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was the original location for Joshua's WBA, IBF and WBO title defence against IBF mandatory challenger Pulev in June, but The SSE Arena now replaces The O2 as the confirmed venue.

Sky customers: Buy Joshua v Pulev

Non-Sky customers: Buy Joshua v Pulev

Pulev is the IBF mandatory challenger for unified champion Joshua

"I can't tell you how happy I am to see fans returning to our live boxing events," said Eddie Hearn, Managing Director of Matchroom Sport. "Whilst the team have done an incredible job over the last 10 months we live and breathe through the energy and atmosphere that a live crowd generates.

"It's so fitting that they can return for an AJ fight, when through the last few years he has broken all kinds of attendance records in the U.K. and beyond. This is such a positive move for boxing and all sport. Welcome back!"

On the undercard, Britain's Lawrence Okolie also targets world title glory as he takes on Krzysztof Glowacki for the vacant WBO cruiserweight belt and there is even more heavyweight action, with Hughie Fury against Mariusz Wach and Martin Bakole versus Sergey Kuzmin.