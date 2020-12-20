Frank Sanchez sends Julian Fernandez out of the ring with explosive knockout win

Frank Sanchez sealed a destructive win over Julian Fernandez

Frank Sanchez blasted Julian Fernandez out of the ring as the unbeaten Cuban continued his menacing rise up the heavyweight rankings.

Sanchez delivered a dramatic knockout on the undercard of the Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez vs Callum Smith fight, with the bout being waved off after Fernandez toppled through the ropes in the seventh round in Texas.

A right hand from Sanchez sent Fernandez wobbling backwards before 'The Cuban Flash' followed up with the same ferocious punch which dropped his opponent heavily on his back.

Sanchez blasted Fernandez through the ropes

Sanchez cemented his position at No 6 in the WBO rankings with his 17th straight win and manager Mike Borao has told Sky Sports that the 28-year-old could seek an "intriguing clash" with Oleksandr Usyk.

"It's looking like some chance Usyk may pick up a WBO vacated title in 2021 (if Joshua vs Fury happens)," said Borao.

"In that case, it would open a small window for Frank to fight for a title in 2021.

The Cuban celebrated his 17th straight win

"Frank is world ranked in the WBO and a bout between two of the best recent amateur cruiserweights fighting for a heavyweight title would be intriguing."

Unified champion Anthony Joshua could be forced to vacate the WBO belt if he pursues a blockbuster battle with British rival Tyson Fury instead of a mandatory WBO title defence against Usyk.