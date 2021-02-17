Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury have been targeted by George Arias who want to challenge the heavyweight kings

George Arias plans to extend unbeaten record with a knockout win tonight

George Arias has vowed to arrive in Britain for a battle against a heavyweight 'king' but he firstly plans to showcase his knockout power to an American audience.

The unbeaten 29-year-old ends a 14-month absence from the ring when he faces Joel Caudle in Connecticut on Wednesday night, with Arias targeting his 16th straight victory.

Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury are currently holding talks for an undisputed world title clash and Arias is among a crop of contenders who are hoping to line up a future fight with the winner.

"I'll fight anyone, from the UK or anywhere," Arias told Sky Sports. "It would be an honour to fight in the UK though, because that's where the kings of the division are now.

"Besides Canelo, Anthony Joshua is the face of the sport. I admire the way he carries himself inside and outside the ring.

"I think Tyson has the edge [in the Joshua fight]. The way he beat the hardest puncher in the division, Wilder, by using footwork is a style Joshua will struggle with."

Arias has set himself a timeframe for winning a world title, despite being sidelined by the Covid 19 pandemic, and intends to sharpen his skills against Caudle before delivering a ruthless stoppage.

"I am excited to be back," said Arias, who is promoted by Dmitriy Salita and Lou DiBella.

"I feel confident that it's [world title fight] within reach. Maybe within two years.

"Because of the layoff, I want to feel him out. I want to get the feel for the ring again. Eventually I will take him out, God willing."

Arias has based his promising career in New York

The Dominican fighter hopes for a historic title triumph

Arias admits New York is the ideal launchpad for his promising career, with its rich heritage of heavyweight champions, but hopes to achieve a famous title triumph for his home country of the Dominican Republic.

"Coming from New York, you get a lot of support," said Arias. "New York brings a lot of buzz and your name will get out there sooner.

"To be the first Dominican heavyweight champion of the world. That is the main objective in my career."