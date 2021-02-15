Teofimo Lopez's knockdown by Janelson Figueroa Bocachica was caught on camera during a fiery sparring session

Teofimo Lopez is recognised as the world's no 1 lightweight

Teofimo Lopez showed a glimpse of vulnerability on camera, years before conquering the world, and Janelson Figueroa Bocachica is happy to recall how he toppled the sport's pound-for-pound star.

Lopez is recognised as the finest lightweight on the planet after he masterfully defeated Vasiliy Lomachenko on points to unify the WBA, IBF and WBO belts.

But Bocachica believes the Brooklyn man will be reluctant to join him between the ropes again after footage was released of their infamous sparring session, featuring a heavy knockdown for Lopez.

Janelson Figueroa Bocachica is targeting his 17th straight victory

Referring to the video, which was circulated in June 2019, Figueroa told Sky Sports: "The Teofimo sparring video happened after two rounds of sparring with a 200lb team-mate he had that I stopped in two rounds, and a full day of working out.

"He called me out due to what I did to his team-mate and I came back and did what the world seen.

"I know Teo personally and after the knockout Teo wants nothing to do with me. He can say what he wants, but he doesn't want to see me again.

"I don't consider it (the knockdown) to mean anything other than that my power is there and that his punches do not faze me.

"He's a kid to me and always will be, even though he is older than me."

The 22-year-old welterweight takes a significant step in his own career when he faces Mark Reyes Jr, a fellow unbeaten contender, on February 17.

Bocachica, with 11 knockouts in his 16 victories, is eager to provide another viral video of his punch power.

"You will be seeing the best performance yet," said the Detroit fighter, who is represented by Dmitriy Salita and Kings Promotions.

"The better the opponent, the better I perform. Every punch he throws will be responded by a barrage of punches from me.

"2021 is my year and anyone they put in front of me will tell you the same."

Britain also possesses plenty of talent at 147lbs, including Conor Benn and Josh Kelly, who will finally settle his rivalry with David Avanesyan on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports.

Bocachica could be on a collision course with the likes of Benn and Kelly, if he continues to brush aside his rivals, and would be open to a fight on UK soil.

"I've never heard of Conor, but I would gladly share the ring with either," he said.

"Will they be open to fight me is the real question?

"I will travel to wherever the money is at. You can see me there."