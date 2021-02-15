Josh Warrington vows to return to the ring after suffering first loss of his career against Mauricio Lara

Josh Warrington has vowed to return to the ring after suffering the first loss of his boxing career.

The Leeds fighter was stopped in the ninth round by Mauricio Lara in London on Saturday and reportedly suffered a fractured jaw.

Warrington - in his first fight since October 2019 - required oxygen immediately after the defeat but was able to walk out of the arena by himself before being taken to hospital for precautionary checks.

The 30-year-old provided an update on Sunday evening, and seemed eager to return to the ring and improve his record which now reads 30-1.

He wrote on Twitter: "Thank you for all the well wishes, I'm back home with the family and recovering! Big congratulations to Lara, that lad can punch. The Warrior will return!"

0:22 Josh Warrington suffered a shock defeat after being knocked out in the ninth round by Mauricio Lara Josh Warrington suffered a shock defeat after being knocked out in the ninth round by Mauricio Lara

0:56 Josh Warrington says his defeat to Mauricio Lara is a 'bump in the road' and will motivate him to come back stronger Josh Warrington says his defeat to Mauricio Lara is a 'bump in the road' and will motivate him to come back stronger

The manner of his defeat led to questions about whether he should have been allowed to keep fighting.

Warrington appeared unsteady on his feet after being knocked down in the fourth round.

Referee Howard Foster eventually stopped the fight in the ninth round after Lara connected with a full-blooded one-two.

1:26 Pundits Johnny Nelson and Adam Booth both agreed that Josh Warrington should have been stopped by the referee in the fourth round or pulled out by his corner Pundits Johnny Nelson and Adam Booth both agreed that Josh Warrington should have been stopped by the referee in the fourth round or pulled out by his corner

However, Boxing pundits Adam Booth and Johnny Nelson both felt the stoppage came too late.

"I would have stopped the fight in the fourth round - and I would have stopped the fight in the fifth round when he walked out," boxing trainer Booth told Sky Sports.

"If I was in his corner I would have thrown the towel in. You could see from his legs he hadn't recovered in the fifth round. I don't think he knew what he was doing from that point on.

"He didn't look like he knew where he was and it looked like a knockout waiting to happen from that point on. I didn't enjoying watching if I'm honest because I don't think it should have carried on."

Former world cruiserweight champion Nelson added: "The beating that he took in there ages a fighter. That will affect a fighter in years to come.

"I bet Josh Warrington cannot remember anything past the first knockdown - that's madness. It was like he had no shock absorbers, so you know if guys get hit hard they are going to get knocked out hard."