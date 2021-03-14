Shannon Courtenay battles Ebanie Bridges for WBA bantamweight belt on Conor Benn vs Samuel Vargas bill

0:33 Shannon Courtenay sealed a big KO win over Dorota Norek Shannon Courtenay sealed a big KO win over Dorota Norek

Shannon Courtenay faces Ebanie Bridges for the vacant WBA bantamweight title on the Conor Benn vs Samuel Vargas bill on April 10, live on Sky Sports.

Courtenay was set to face Rachel Ball for the WBA belt, but Bridges has stepped in to replace the Midlands boxer, who is still recovering from Covid-19.

The Australian set up a showdown with Courtenay after sealing a unanimous decision win over Carol Earl in Sydney at the weekend.

Courtenay will challenge for the vacant WBA title

"I was gutted to hear Rachel had pulled out but safety comes first so I wish her a speedy recovery and look forward to when we do have that rematch down the line," said Courtenay.

"All that's changed is the opponent, the outcome is still the same and on April 10 I will be crowned world champion.

"We'll put on a great, non-stop action fight for the fans but I'm more determined and focused than ever and that world title is staying in the UK."



"I'm very excited to be the first female from Australia fighting on a Matchroom card," said Bridges. "When Eddie contacted me, it was really unexpected but I'm not going to say no to this chance.

"I was gutted for Rachel as she's a friend and I wish her well in recovery but opportunity knocks. This is a fight that fans have spoke about for a while now since I moved onto the British scene.

"I respect Shannon as a boxer, I think we'll put on a great show but I'll be the one leaving with the gold.

"This is a huge platform to showcase my skills and who I am, 'The Blonde Bomber', to the world. I'll bring the fight to Shannon - I'm coming to win that world title, buckle up!"