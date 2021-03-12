Povetkin vs Whyte 2: Timing, pricing and booking details for Alexander Povetkin's rematch against Dillian Whyte

Alexander Povetkin vs Dillian Whyte 2 is live on Sky Sports Box Office

Dillian Whyte can avenge his stunning knockout defeat by Alexander Povetkin in their hotly anticipated heavyweight rematch, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Here are the pricing and timing details for all the booking options.

Event information

Alexander Povetkin vs Dillian Whyte (WBC Interim Heavyweight Title), Fabio Wardley vs Eric Molina (10 rounds at Heavyweight, Chris Kongo vs Michael McKinson (WBO Global Welterweight Title), Ted Cheeseman vs JJ Metcalf (British Super-Welterweight Title), Campbell Hatton vs TBC, Youssef Khoumari vs Kane Baker.

1:13 Whyte has vowed to gain revenge with a knockout victory Whyte has vowed to gain revenge with a knockout victory

The event will start at 6pm, Saturday March 27 on Sky Sports Box Office (Sky channel 491), Sky Sports Box Office HD (Sky channel 492), UHD.

The event is priced at £19.95 for UK customers, €24.95 for Republic of Ireland customers, up until midnight, Friday, March 26.

Thereafter £19.95 / €24.95 (ROI) across all "self-service" bookings (remote control / online) and £24.95 / €29.95 (ROI) if booked via the phone (either IVR or agent), but note an additional £2 booking fee if via an agent still applies.

The event price will revert back to £19.95 / €24.95 (ROI) from midnight, Saturday, March 27.

Two repeat showings (full duration) will be shown at 9am and 4pm on Sunday March 28.

1:06 The eagerly awaited heavyweight rematch is nearly here... The eagerly awaited heavyweight rematch is nearly here...

Booking information

Remote

From Friday, March 12, for Sky + customers, go to Channel 491 and press the green button to go to Sky Sports Box Office. Use the arrow buttons to highlight the event. Press select, and the buy screen will be displayed. Press select to confirm your order. Enter your pin if prompted.

For Sky Q customers, scroll to Sports and then Box Office.

From Saturday, March 20, no matter what channel you are on, press Box Office. Use the arrow buttons to highlight the event. Press select, and the buy screen will be displayed. Press select to confirm your order. Enter your pin if prompted.

You can only record the event by using this method.

👊"I KNOW I CAN BEAT POVETKIN"👊@DillianWhyte is enjoying life in Portugal ahead of his rematch with Alexander Povetkin in Gibraltar on March 27🔄



Will he get revenge?🤔 pic.twitter.com/t8Lye3qWSL — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) February 22, 2021

To book online

Book Povetkin vs Whyte 2 now!

There is no surcharge for online bookings.

Phoneline

To order the event, call 03442 410888 (0818 220 225 from ROI) (there may be a £2 booking fee for telephone bookings). There is a £5/€5 surcharge for bookings made via the phone from midnight Friday March 26 to midnight Saturday March 27.

Cable customers

Available to Sky and non-Sky customers. Virgin Media, BT and TalkTalk customers, please contact your operator.

Sky Sports Box Office terms apply and a booking fee may also apply.

Watch Povetkin vs Whyte 2 on Saturday March 27, live on Sky Sports Box Office.