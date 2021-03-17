Dillian Whyte's heavyweight rematch with Alexander Povetkin will be commemorated by a £2 coin

Dillian Whyte's 'Rumble On The Rock' rematch against Alexander Povetkin will be commemorated by a £2 coin which was commissioned by Gibraltar's government.

Whyte resumes his rivalry with Povetkin on Saturday March 27, live on Sky Sports Box Office, and currency has been produced to mark their huge heavyweight clash in Gibraltar.

RUMBLE ON THE ROCK!@DillianWhyte can avenge his stunning KO loss to Alexander Povetkin in their heavyweight rematch in Gibraltar on March 27, live on Sky Sports Box Office.



Book Povetkin vs Whyte 2 now using the link below! — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) March 12, 2021

The Gibraltar National Mint has commissioned and produced the coin, which will be released in Gibraltar ahead of Povetkin vs Whyte 2.

Sky customers: Buy Povetkin vs Whyte 2

Non-Sky customers: Buy Povetkin vs Whyte 2

"It feels good," Whyte told Sky Sports. "It's something that's sort of surreal.

Image: A 'Rumble On The Rock' commemorative coin has been released

"Who would think that someone like me would end up on a coin? I didn't think that someone like me would even be boxing at the level I'm boxing, and be a top athlete.

"If you look at my background, this was never planned for me to be a top operator. You hear guys say, 'I knew I was going to be heavyweight champion since I was a kid,' but I never had all of these things, or anything in place. I just took a gamble and it paid off."

Whyte's former maths teacher Mr Awuley, headteacher Gary Phillips, and students from his old school, Lilian Baylis, attended the official presentation.

"Grateful is an understatement, it's overwhelming and it's great to be in this position," said Whyte.

Watch Povetkin vs Whyte 2 on Saturday March 27, live on Sky Sports Box Office.