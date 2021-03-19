Lawrence Okolie and Krzysztof Glowacki face-off at weigh-in before world title fight - watch live stream here

Lawrence Okolie and Krzysztof Glowacki will have their final face-off at Friday's weigh-in – watch a live stream from 12.45pm.

The WBO cruiserweight championship is at stake on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports.

Okolie has won 12 of his 15 fights via stoppage but insists he is ready to go the distance with Glowacki: "I need to show I'm a level above him even though my experience isn't necessarily there."

"My pinnacle is not to become a world champion, it's to unify and move up.

"This fight? I respect him and I respect the occasion but it's the first step on a journey."