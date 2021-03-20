Lawrence Okolie's undercard starts with live stream of Bradley Rea vs Lee Cutler in clash of middleweight contenders

Bradley Rea battles Lee Cutler in a meeting of two unbeaten prospects on the Lawrence Okolie undercard - and you can watch on a live stream!

Okolie faces Krzysztof Glowacki for the WBO cruiserweight title tonight, with live coverage starting at 7pm on Sky Sports, but you can firstly watch a live stream of Rea against Cutler from The SSE Arena, Wembley.

In the main event, Okolie aims to become Britain's newest world champion with an explosive performance.

"It's important for me to make a good statement," Okolie told Sky Sports. "He's a good fighter but I'm focused on doing what I need to do to make [the fight at long distance], to make it explosive.

"The reality is that, when I do hit him, he will know about it. I need to get to that shot without any hiccups on the way."

Watch Okolie vs Glowacki tonight, from 7pm on Sky Sports.