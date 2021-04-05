Fabio Wardley remains eager to face Nick Webb in explosive encounter after heavyweight rival's shock KO win

Fabio Wardley insisted a heavyweight showdown with Nick Webb is 'definitely an option', even after his British rival's impressive demolition of Erik Pfeifer.

The unbeaten 26-year-old stopped Eric Molina to continue his rise up the rankings which could put him on a collision course with Webb, who demolished Pfeifer on the same bill in Gibraltar.

Wardley insisted he had previously requested a domestic clash with Webb and would relish an explosive encounter following the Chertsey man's career best win.

WEBB PUNISHES PFEIFER🤜💫@itsanickting was just too strong and too determined for Erik Pfeifer💪



Who wants to see him face @Fabio_Wardley? pic.twitter.com/75rQvtBmsD — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) April 1, 2021

Image: Wardley stopped Molina in the fifth round on the Povetkin vs Whyte bill

"Yeah, definitely, it would be a good fight to make," Wardley told the Ringside Toe 2 Toe podcast.

"It's one that we've actually asked for previously before, as well. We've tried to make it even before Nick's win at the weekend, so it's been on the radar, it's been on the cards.

"I think now, even after his win, it just makes it a bit more apparent and a bit more obvious to make. It should make the whole process of it easier. It's definitely there. It's definitely an option."

Molina had tested Wardley's punch resistance with a big right hand, but the Texan was then toppled by a flurry of sharp counter punches.

Image: Webb blasted aside Erik Pfeifer inside two rounds in Gibraltar

WARDLEY MAULS MOLINA🤜💫@Fabio_Wardley welcomed a trade-off with Eric Molina and was the last man standing in Gibraltar💪 pic.twitter.com/nYSUhup9qy — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) April 2, 2021

Protests from Molina about a blow behind the head were dismissed by Wardley, who believes he answered some doubts in his victory over a two-time world title challenger.

"In the moment, it was all quite a flurry," said Wardley, who expects to return in the summer.

"I decided to just let some go. Watching it back, there was a right hand and a really short, but sharp left hand that I just thudded straight down, which jolted his head the most, which has then sent him on his way.

"There were certain question marks over me. Do I have a chin? Can I take a punch?

"I think at least in that circumstance, I passed that kind of chin check. I took that and bounced back the best way I could by getting him out of there.

"Don't get me wrong, he hit me clean flush and I took it, but I've taken big shots like that in sparring, so I knew it was there."