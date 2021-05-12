Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez could target physically superior world champions after becoming undisputed king at super-middleweight

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez can complete his undisputed challenge in September and could then target physically superior champions, says promoter Eddie Hearn.

Canelo will become the first Mexican to unify every world title at super-middleweight if he defeats the last remaining champion, IBF belt holder Caleb Plant, in a Las Vegas fight later this year.

The 30-year-old, who firstly won a world title at super-welterweight, has already moved all the way to light-heavyweight to defeat WBO champion Sergey Kovalev, and Hearn has suggested that Canelo could seek out another naturally bigger opponent.

Image: The Mexican star holds the WBC, WBA and WBO super-middleweight titles

Image: Caleb Plant is the last remaining world champion in Canelo's current division

Hearn told Sky Sports: "I think once he's done that, then he's made another piece of history, what do you do then?

"Do you move up to 175[lbs]? Well of course he's already beaten Sergey Kovalev at that weight to win a world title. I don't see him moving back down to middleweight, but he just loves challenges.

"This is a guy, he won a belt off Callum Smith, two belts in that fight, then he wanted to face Billy Joe Saunders, he's won another belt. Now he wants to fight Caleb Plant and win the final belt, so he's moving extremely quickly.

1:59 Canelo defeated Daniel Jacobs in his last fight at middleweight

"He's been by far the most active fighter during the pandemic, which is remarkable really as a pound-for-pound No 1.

"Historically those kind of fighters actually fight fewer times than others, but he loves to fight and he's never out of the gym."

Saunders became the latest in a list of British fighters who have been conquered by Canelo, who added the WBO title to his WBC and WBA belts with a ruthless stoppage win in Texas.

Hearn has revealed that he wants to take the four-weight champion on a worldwide tour, which could even include a fight in the UK.

He's beaten seven UK fighters over the years, so he'd love to fight here.

"You saw one of the biggest stars in global boxing, and I think his plan now is to go and become undisputed," said Hearn. "That's a fight with Caleb Plant, which I think will happen in Las Vegas in September.

"Then from there, he wants to go and box around the world. He would love to fight in the UK. I think his popularity here is through the roof.

"He's beaten seven UK fighters over the years, so he'd love to fight here. He said he'd love to fight in the Middle East, the Far East. Of course in Mexico again in a huge show, so I think you're going to see him box around the world.

"He told me that he wants to fight for seven more years, so you're going to be seeing a lot of Canelo Alvarez."

Can Saunders recover from punishing loss?

Saunders has undergone surgery after sustaining three fractures of his right eye socket in the first defeat of his 31-fight career.

The 31-year-old has declared that he intends to return, with Hearn hopeful that Saunders will retain the same desire that led him to world title triumphs in two weight divisions.

HE'LL BE BACK... WILL HE HAVE THE HUNGER?🤔@EddieHearn believes Billy Joe Saunders will fight again... and hopes he has the same hunger inside🔥 pic.twitter.com/Qa1lmDbVPZ — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) May 11, 2021

"He came up against the pound-for-pound No 1," said Hearn. "He got a horrendous injury.

"His trainer pulled him out, but he can hold his head up high, in my opinion, and he's still one of the best middleweights and super-middleweights in the world.

"His profile has risen greatly through it, but it is a tough sport, it was a bad injury, and when you've won two division world championships and tried to unify against the pound-for-pound No 1, what does the hunger say inside you?

"I think he's going to come back. I think he'll be hurting physically and emotionally from the defeat and we'll support him. I believe you'll see him back again."