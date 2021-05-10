Billy Joe Saunders: Boxer plans to return after suffering broken eye socket

Billy Joe Saunders says his surgery went well on Sunday following his defeat to Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez - and has vowed to return to the ring.

Saunders' corner threw in the towel after the eighth round in Dallas on Saturday night, having seen the damage Alvarez had inflicted with a fierce uppercut.

Saunders spent Saturday night in hospital and then underwent an operation on Sunday, having suffered 'multiple fractures to (the) orbital area​​​' of his right eye.

Image: Despite the stoppage loss in Texas, Billy Joe Saunders plans on returning to the ring

There was some suggestion that the 31-year-old might retire after suffering such a serious injury, which is likely to keep him out of the ring for quite some time.

But he wrote on Facebook on Monday: "Thanks everyone for msg.

"Broken eye socket and broken cheekbone in three places - operation yesterday, all went well.

"You win some and lose some. Didn't feel out (of) my league but got caught with a good shot and couldn't see.

"Thank you all who watched. I'll be back, God bless you all."