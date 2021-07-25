Ben Whittaker defeated Jorge Luis Vivas on points in opening bout at Tokyo Olympics

Ben Whittaker completed a composed points victory over Jorge Luis Vivas in his opening bout at the Tokyo Olympics.
The 24-year-old displayed his hand speed and smooth movement from the opening bell as he sealed a 4-1 victory over his Colombian opponent to reach the last-16 of the light-heavyweight tournament.
Boxing off the back foot, Whittaker countered Vivas with sharp punches, landing his accurate left hand in the opening round.
Whittaker continued to frustrate the aggressive Vivas in the second as he pumped out a precise jab and slipped in a clever uppercut.
Classy combinations kept Vivas at bay in the closing round and Whittaker could celebrate his stylish victory over a dangerous opponent.
On Saturday, Karriss Artingstall was Team GB's first boxer to claim victory in Japan, but Peter McGrail was eliminated.