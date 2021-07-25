Ben Whittaker defeated Jorge Luis Vivas on points in opening bout at Tokyo Olympics

Ben Whittaker completed a composed points victory over Jorge Luis Vivas in his opening bout at the Tokyo Olympics.

The 24-year-old displayed his hand speed and smooth movement from the opening bell as he sealed a 4-1 victory over his Colombian opponent to reach the last-16 of the light-heavyweight tournament.

Boxing off the back foot, Whittaker countered Vivas with sharp punches, landing his accurate left hand in the opening round.

Image: Whittaker showcased his classy combinations

Whittaker continued to frustrate the aggressive Vivas in the second as he pumped out a precise jab and slipped in a clever uppercut.

Classy combinations kept Vivas at bay in the closing round and Whittaker could celebrate his stylish victory over a dangerous opponent.

On Saturday, Karriss Artingstall was Team GB's first boxer to claim victory in Japan, but Peter McGrail was eliminated.