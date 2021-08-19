Keyshawn Davis came close to winning gold as he tried to end America's 17-year wait for men's Olympic boxing champion

America's hottest amateur boxing talent Keyshawn Davis has given Sky Sports exclusive insight into an Olympics Games journey that ended in a gold medal fight.

Davis was the star of the US Olympic team, a 22-year-old lightweight who held an unbeaten professional record, but he returned to the amateurs to pursue America's first men's boxing gold since 2004.

Sky Sports had exclusive access to the Virginia native from the moment he touched down in Tokyo - and it was always going to be an Olympics like no other due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"At the airport we went through a seven-hour process of Covid testing before we could leave," Davis told Sky Sports.

"At the hotel we also have a Covid test at 7:30am daily."

Despite the arduous testing and constricted atmosphere, Davis was still upbeat and enjoying the environment as he spoke from his quarantine.

"The hotel is great; we train two times a day and we have other teams here with us. Australia, France, Netherlands. I have literally just finished sparring with France today."

The restrictions placed on athletes prevented Davis and his teammates getting to see much of Japan, but from what he experienced, he was a fan.

"I love the scenery in Japan, and it reminds me of Dubai when I fought on the Herring vs Frampton undercard. I've only managed to see it on the shuttle ride and going to the track, but it is a great country."

By this point, the 22-year-old from Norfolk was relishing the start of his Olympic campaign.

Image: The 22-year-old had put his pro career on hold to seek Olympic success

"I've been ready to fight for weeks, ever since our pre-training camp at Colorado Springs.

"But I don't count the days, I make the days count. I'm staying focused, training hard every day. I've even been doing a little bit of extra work as we are in quarantine. I'm ready to go.

"We go to the Olympic Village this weekend and then it is all about maintaining weight. I'm only 1kg over, I've been making the weight all year as a professional."

Despite the lack of fans present to watch Davis potentially make history, he felt surprisingly unperturbed.

"I always knew there would be no fans, but I think I will take that as a positive. It will be like sparring, just me and the fighter. I will use that to my advantage."

Several days later the 22-year-old was speaking from the Olympic village; it was clear he was more comfortable in his surroundings.

"Life is a lot better here. We arrived Saturday and I'm currently in the dining hall. It is so much better as I'm not so confined.

"The village is better than what the whole team expected. We were one of the first team's here, but it is gradually filling up and it is really busy. Seeing so many different countries in one place, meeting other top sportsmen and women, it is a really unique experience.

"It is busy 24/7 and is like a Mini-Manhattan full of great athletes. Even if you don't speak English, there are still lots of gestures between nations, it is just amazing."

Image: Davis was not concerned about any of his potential opponents

With his first fight now just five days away, training was being reduced.

"I'm tapering down now. I did a light tech-spar yesterday, just body punching. It is mainly weight management now. We train really early in the morning as it is so hot outside, so hot it is incredible.

"It is hard to pass the time in some ways. I train in the morning but then get very sleepy due to the heat. I'll have lunch and then sleep till 6pm. If I go for a walk, I have to do it when the sun has gone down.

"I'm just trying to make sure I'm not passing my time at the all you can eat 24-hour buffet!"

The draw for the lightweight division was just 24 hours away and Davis was certainly not daunted by any of the potential opponents.

"The draw is being made tomorrow and I am fighting Sunday. I am not seeded this time, it's a bit weird as they are going off Olympic qualifiers which the US didn't compete in. I'm the No 2 in the world but not seeded. I could draw any boxer, but I am in no way concerned, I just want to hear that bell sound."

With regards to avoiding Covid and whether it is a scenario that keeps him up at night, he is extremely realistic.

"There are meant to be 10,000 people out here and there are only 70 cases after four or five days. The odds are in my favour in that respect. All I am worried about is fighting, I am not worried about the things I can't control."

Davis drew Enrico La Cruz of the Netherlands in his opening bout and advanced after clearly winning every round.

But while speaking from the boxing arena after watching his teammate, Richard Torrez, Davis was disappointed with his performance.

"It certainly wasn't my best, but I will improve and am excited to see how I perform.

"Being back in an amateur ring was weird, I hadn't been in one since 2019. I didn't feel that comfortable, but I just trusted my boxing. Each fight I will get better and better."

Image: France's Sofiane Oumiha would feel the power of Davis

His next fight was against Sofiane Oumiha of France and was a tougher fight on paper, the Frenchman being the No 1 seed.

Speaking prior to the fight, Davis felt extremely confident after sparring his opponent at the hotel just 13 days previously.

"The sparring went great my end. I didn't show him too much, he was given it his all. I feel like if I fight him one hundred times, I will beat him one hundred times. He is a former silver medallist and world champion, but I've fought him once before and beat him via unanimous."

Davis would exceed his own lofty expectations as he defeated Oumiha with an emphatic second round stoppage.

"I am still feeling the adrenaline rush two-three hours later. I can't believe a stoppage like that happened on a stage like this and I cannot wait to move on to the next round.

"Going into the second round I wasn't sure if I won the first round (he did 3-2), but I heard my teammates cheer. I picked it up in the second round by staying calm and selecting my shots.

"Keeping it simple was what was important against a fighter like that. The pace was so fast I do not remember everything. But one thing I do remember is the punch that got him out of there.

"I knew he would end up slowing down as he couldn't keep up with me technically. He did fade and I did the job. Yesterday I was telling myself all day that today is going to be a great day and today I am going to show the world. I am going to keep seeking that gold medal until I get it."

Attention now turned immediately to his quarter final opponent, Gabil Mamedov from Russia, with a victory guaranteeing a medal.

"My quarter final opponent I have never fought. I feel like he is a C+ fighter. Not that I'm taking him for granted. That fight will be comfortable if I make it easy.

"I have never fought him before so of course the unexpected can happen, but I'm ready for everything in this tournament and am in the zone."

Davis confirmed a place on the medal podium, overcoming Mamedov on points after forcing another standing count.

Image: Russian Gabil Mamedov was also floored by the American

But he wasn't as satisfied with his own performance, telling Sky Sports: "I didn't feel like myself in today's fight.

"I didn't sleep too well and had a bit of anxiety. My body felt recovered from the France fight, but I felt very sleepy. During the first round I felt exhausted."

Another opponent had felt the force of Davis, who revealed how he has become a more hurtful puncher.

"This power I am showing is definitely from my experience as a professional. I know how to shorten my shots up to produce more power. I'm setting up my shots brilliantly which I have learnt from the professionals, but I must also thank my strength and conditioning coach who has been helping me for the last four years. That has been the cherry on top."

Hovhannes Bachkov, a rugged, come-forward fighter, was next in line for Davis, who had previously beaten the Armenian in the semi-finals of the World Championships in 2019.

The man known by friends and family as 'Key' put in a dazzling performance, winning on the scorecards despite a points deduction, which is an impressive feat over a three-round format.

"I knew I couldn't feel like I did against Russia and thankfully I didn't," said Davis after qualifying for the Olympic final.

"I felt in my last fights my power was troubling fighters. I wanted to start fast and show him I had that power. I hit him clean in the first round and saw in his face that my shots were hurting him.

"I feel it was unfair that I had a point deducted. I stayed calm and knew I would win the fight.

"I was very confident when they were reading out the result despite the point deduction. When they said it was unanimous, I knew I was through. I am just so excited right now; I could have gone three more rounds."

Image: Davis booked his place in the Olympic final with an impressive win

Thoughts were now directed to his gold medal match against his old nemesis, Andy Cruz. The Cuban had triumphed on three previous occasions, but Davis was confident that this bout would be different.

"I think he has slowed down, particularly in his feet, while I am getter better. I was young when we fought. I've had a tougher route to the final in terms of my opponents. I'm going to hit him more times than he hits me.

"My confidence now couldn't be higher, it was high anyway, but Cruz is the only fighter I have never beaten and I am going to put it all on the line."

"Between now and then I'm going to chill out, watch some Olympic sports on TV, play on my phone a bit and watch my own fights. The anxiety will be there, but it is about controlling it. I'm just going to keep doing what I have been doing."

Davis appeared to hurt Cruz during a blistering attack in the second round, but the reigning amateur world champion showed his ring-savvy to win the third round, sealing a points win.

Image: Keyshawn Davis shared a closely contested final with Andy Cruz

"It went ok, I always feel like this, but I feel like I could have pulled out more." said Davis after he had to settle for a silver medal.

"I feel that what I learnt today is he is better than me at the amateur game. He is good at pulling out close decisions when it comes to amateur boxing."

There is no doubt Davis was sounding downbeat, but he was still taking the positives.

"I learnt so much about myself in this tournament. The stress, the focus, for just one tournament. I think I showed myself a lot about my character. I'd like to thank Sky Sports for following me on this journey.

"Andy Cruz is a great fighter at amateur boxing, but I feel like I am an all-round fighter. I stopped the No 1 seed and hurt every single opponent. I showed people things I haven't shown before and people now know what I have.

"I am so much more suited to the professional game.

"I will be a world champion."