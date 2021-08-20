Manny Pacquiao on Josh Taylor: ‘I have no problem to fight’ the undisputed champion from Scotland

Manny Pacquiao says he is open to a fight with Josh Taylor as he considers extending his stunning legacy with a fight in Britain.

The legendary Pacquiao returns to the ring against Yordenis Ugas with the WBA 'super' welterweight title at stake from 2am on Sunday morning, live on Sky Sports.

Taylor idolises the Filipino star, even naming his dog 'Pacman', and his breakthrough as undisputed super-lightweight champion has caught his hero's attention.

Image: Josh Taylor is an undisputed world champion

Asked by Sky Sports about the prospect of facing Taylor, Pacquiao said: "I have no problem to fight anybody, as long as it is 147lbs [at welterweight].

"As long as I am still in boxing, I can fight anybody.

"This is why I chose Errol Spence Jr [his original opponent who withdrew injured and was replaced by Ugas], because I want to fight the best.

"Anytime, I can fight anybody."

Pacquiao's trainer Freddie Roach previously told Sky Sports: "That fight can happen, for sure."

Taylor, who is promoted by Bob Arum's Top Rank, previously told Sky Sports: "How many people can say they shared a ring with their hero and beat them? Not many.

"He's funny, he sings, he puts on a Scottish accent, he's a people's champion, a really nice person, he gives money to feed people.

"He's an absolute gentleman and his fighting style is ferocious - a southpaw with fast hands who can fight like hell."

Taylor is first expected to defend his titles in a homecoming fight in Scotland later this year against Jack Catterall.

Pacquiao, who famously knocked out Ricky Hatton in Las Vegas, told Sky Sports he wants to fight in the UK.

"I hope that one day I could have a fight there," he said.

He revealed that he "almost" finalised a deal to face Amir Khan, his former sparring partner.

"Fighting in the ring, inside the ring is different than training," said Pacquiao. "Different than sparring or anything. Big difference."

