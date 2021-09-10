Oscar Valdez glared at Robson Conceicao as they resume their rivalry in WBC title fight live on Sky Sports

Oscar Valdez weighed in at 130lbs, with Brazilian challenger Robson Conceicao coming in at 129.6lbs ahead of their WBC super-featherweight title fight at Casino Del Sol in Tucson, live on Sky Sports from 2am tonight.

Oscar Valdez
Image: Oscar Valdez faces Robson Conceicao tonight, from 2am on Sky Sports

Oscar Valdez fixed an icy glare on Robson Conceicao at a tense weigh-in before the super-featherweights reignite their rivalry in Friday night's WBC title fight.

Valdez defends his WBC belt against a Brazilian challenger who defeated him in the amateur ranks, with live coverage starting from 2am on Sky Sports.

The Mexican was bang on the limit at 130lbs, while Conceicao was marginally lighter at 129.6lbs ahead of the fight at Casino Del Sol, Tucson.

Oscar Valdez
Image: Valdez and Conceicao both hold unbeaten records

Valdez tested positive for banned substance phentermine last month, although the Pascua Yaqui Tribal Gaming Commission and the WBC have ruled that the fight could go ahead this weekend.

Conceicao became the first boxer from Brazil to win a gold medal at the 2016 Rio Games and has since compiled a 16-fight unbeaten record with eight knockouts.

Valdez, who is also yet to suffer a loss in 29 fights, had retained his WBC belt with an explosive 10th round knockout win over Miguel Berchelt in February.

Gabriel Flores Jr and Luis Alberto Lopez
Image: Gabriel Flores Jr (left) is an exciting super-featherweight contender

On the undercard, Junto Nakatani defends his WBO flyweight title against Angel Acosta, while Gabriel Flores Jr risks his undefeated record against Luis Alberto Lopez Vargas at super-featherweight.

