Oscar Valdez glared at Robson Conceicao as they resume their rivalry in WBC title fight live on Sky Sports

Oscar Valdez fixed an icy glare on Robson Conceicao at a tense weigh-in before the super-featherweights reignite their rivalry in Friday night's WBC title fight.

Valdez defends his WBC belt against a Brazilian challenger who defeated him in the amateur ranks, with live coverage starting from 2am on Sky Sports.

The Mexican was bang on the limit at 130lbs, while Conceicao was marginally lighter at 129.6lbs ahead of the fight at Casino Del Sol, Tucson.

Valdez tested positive for banned substance phentermine last month, although the Pascua Yaqui Tribal Gaming Commission and the WBC have ruled that the fight could go ahead this weekend.

Conceicao became the first boxer from Brazil to win a gold medal at the 2016 Rio Games and has since compiled a 16-fight unbeaten record with eight knockouts.

Valdez, who is also yet to suffer a loss in 29 fights, had retained his WBC belt with an explosive 10th round knockout win over Miguel Berchelt in February.

On the undercard, Junto Nakatani defends his WBO flyweight title against Angel Acosta, while Gabriel Flores Jr risks his undefeated record against Luis Alberto Lopez Vargas at super-featherweight.

