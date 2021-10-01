Chris Eubank Jr will go face to face with Anatoli Muratov at weigh-in ahead of Sky Sports Boxing and BOXXER's first show

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Eubank Jr vs Muratov weigh-in live stream

Chris Eubank Jr will get one final look at opponent Anatoli Muratov before their fight at Friday's weigh-in - watch a live stream here from 1pm.

Eubank Jr will headline a packed bill on Saturday, live on Sky Sports, in the first event of a new era promoted by BOXXER.

𝙉𝙀𝙒 𝙀𝙍𝘼 𝘽𝙀𝙂𝙄𝙉𝙎 ⚡@ChrisEubankJr returns on Saturday night 𝗟𝗜𝗩𝗘 on Sky Sports 🔥 pic.twitter.com/g3SdXSKUI6 — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) October 1, 2021

Eubank Jr has warned: "One thing I know about myself is the chin. It doesn't move for anybody.

"I've sparred heavyweights and never been knocked out.

"So this guy will have a rough night."

The imposing David Avanesyan will fight Liam Taylor on the undercard for the European welterweight title.

Joe Pigford, who has 16 knockouts in 17 wins, aims for another explosive showing against Isaac Aryee.

Richard Riakporhe, one of British boxing's biggest punchers, returns against Krzysztof Twardowski.

Germaine Brown is in action against Jamal Le Doux.