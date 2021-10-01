Chris Eubank Jr will go face to face with Anatoli Muratov at weigh-in ahead of Sky Sports Boxing and BOXXER's first show

Chris Eubank Jr will get one final look at opponent Anatoli Muratov before their fight at Friday's weigh-in - watch a live stream here from 1pm.
Eubank Jr will headline a packed bill on Saturday, live on Sky Sports, in the first event of a new era promoted by BOXXER.
Buy BOXXER tickets here!
Tickets are from only £40 for The SSE Arena, Wembley and Utilita Arena, Newcastle
𝙉𝙀𝙒 𝙀𝙍𝘼 𝘽𝙀𝙂𝙄𝙉𝙎 ⚡@ChrisEubankJr returns on Saturday night 𝗟𝗜𝗩𝗘 on Sky Sports 🔥 pic.twitter.com/g3SdXSKUI6— Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) October 1, 2021
Eubank Jr has warned: "One thing I know about myself is the chin. It doesn't move for anybody.
"I've sparred heavyweights and never been knocked out.
Trending
- Ole: I get Van de Beek's frustration, but we can't have sulkers
- Gabriel ready to help Arsenal do 'great things'
- James' England call-up surprises Tuchel - 'He's in the pool!'
- Pep: Jurgen's teams made me better; Klopp: City still Europe's best
- Sparta deny Kamara abuse as Gerrard calls for harsher UEFA sanctions
- Hamilton unsure why 'dream' Ferrari move never materialised
- Liverpool vs Man City: The tactics dossier
- Klitschko: I lost too – AJ can come back
- Sturridge joins Perth Glory to end 19-month wait for new club
- Liverpool's right side; Pep's false nine dilemma
"So this guy will have a rough night."
The imposing David Avanesyan will fight Liam Taylor on the undercard for the European welterweight title.
Joe Pigford, who has 16 knockouts in 17 wins, aims for another explosive showing against Isaac Aryee.
Richard Riakporhe, one of British boxing's biggest punchers, returns against Krzysztof Twardowski.
Germaine Brown is in action against Jamal Le Doux.