Claressa Shields says ‘I could beat up Jake Paul’ and vows never to fight on YouTuber-turned-boxer’s undercard

Claressa Shields hit out at the suggestion that she should appear on a Jake Paul undercard, calling it “disrespect” and saying she could “beat up” the YouTuber.
Shields is part of Sky Sports Boxing and BOXXER's new era and is eyeing a grudge match with Savannah Marshall which would be one of the biggest women's boxing matches of all time.
Amanda Serrano, also one of the top female fighters in the world, appeared on Paul's most recent undercard, when the social media star-turned-boxer won his toughest fight yet against former UFC champion Tyron Woodley.
Asked if she would also appear on his undercard, Shields said: "Don't ever disrespect me.
"I would never fight on the undercard of Jake Paul. I'm a three-division world champion and a two-time Olympic gold medallist in boxing.
"I would never fight on Jake Paul's undercard. I don't know what Amanda Serrano's purse was - I think it was $75,000-$100,000.
"I would never fight another boxing match for that money because I'm worth so much more. I'm a $1 million fighter.
"[Jake Paul] was having a circus show. No disrespect to Tyron Woodley or Jake Paul, but I'm a real boxer.
"I could beat up Jake Paul at the weight class I'm at right now.
"I would never fight on the undercard of someone who does not possess the skills or accomplishments that I have."
Since entering the professional ring, Paul has won all four of his fights and is considering Tommy Fury as his next opponent.
Woodley, meanwhile, has tattooed 'I love Jake Paul' onto his finger due to a bet relating to their fight, in the hope of tempting his rival into a rematch.