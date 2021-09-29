Joe Pigford says British rivals must fight him or 'move out of the way' as he plans to launch a title charge

Joe Pigford says British rivals have been discouraged by his fearsome knockout record, but he is ready to launch a title charge after linking up with new promotional team Boxxer.

Pigford has displayed his destructive punching in 17 victories, with 16 knockouts, ahead of this Saturday's fight against Isaac Aryee on the Eubank Jr vs Muratov bill, live on Sky Sports.

The 28-year-old believes he has been avoided by fellow domestic contenders, partly due to his brutal reputation but now wants to rise the rankings, under the guidance of his new promoter.

Pigford told Sky Sports: "I've been staying in the gym, staying fit and I would get the odd phone call, saying 'Would you take this fight with one of the boys in the top 10 for a title?'

"I would say yeah. I'll be in the gym ready for it and then they don't want it. Probably because of my knockouts.

"By knocking everyone out, it's made it a lot harder.

"I want to put them in a position where they can't say no.

"I can be rubbish for 10 rounds, but I only need a good 10 seconds and it can just change, like that.

"People don't like that. They would much rather go in against a boxer that doesn't knock people out and lose on points, rather than get knocked out in front of all their mates.

"We will get fights, we will get opponents, I will get up the rankings, and then people will have to fight me.

"If they don't want to fight me, they can move out of the way and I'll fight someone else."

Pigford is part of a hotly contested weight class, which includes the likes of Liam Smith, Anthony Fowler, Ted Cheeseman and Kieron Conway.

But the Southampton man insists he can establish himself as the best in Britain.

"All fights that I'd love to take, all fights that excite me," Pigford told Sky Sports.

"The frustration of wanting to be in those fights and thinking I'm better than them, but not being able to be involved in them.

"I've taken a back seat, kept in the gym, and kept grinding away for an opportunity like this.

"You can call it deluded, but anyone I get matched against, I'm confident that I'll beat.

"The boys that are fighting for the British title, maybe in six months, I'll be at that level after the inactivity.

"I'm always confident about beating them as well. It's just waiting for the right time."

