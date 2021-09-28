Eubank Jr vs Muratov: Liam Taylor believes David Avanesyan has been overhyped ahead of European title fight

Liam Taylor says welterweight rival David Avanesyan is overhyped and has vowed to rip away the European title this weekend.
Avanesyan's reputation was boosted when he knocked out highly-rated contender Josh Kelly in the sixth round in February.
But Taylor is adamant he'll produce a stunning upset on Saturday, live on Sky Sports, on the Chris Eubank Jr bill at The SSE Arena, Wembley.
"I think the Josh Kelly fight, people are probably hyping him up a little bit off that," Taylor told Sky Sports.
"I WOULD'VE BEATEN JOSH KELLY"🤷— Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) September 27, 2021
Liam Taylor is unimpressed by @DavidAvaBoxer's last performance and plans to take his European title on Saturday night 💪 pic.twitter.com/07l4DbabJD
"I believe I would have beat Josh Kelly in the same fashion so that would be no different. It's the opportunity that motivates me, the chance to become European champion.
"I'm single-minded and I know I'm good enough to win this title."
Avanesyan, who has knocked out his last four opponents, has made three successful defences of his European title.
But the British challenger, with 23 wins and just one defeat, is full of belief as he approaches the biggest bout of his career.
"I've put myself in a position where I'm ready and this opportunity came up. There was no way I was turning it down," he said.
"I just like getting involved sometimes. I'm going into it knowing he can punch so I've got to be aware of that early doors but I believe I can punch enough myself to make him stand off me.
⚔RAZOR SHARP⚔— Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) September 27, 2021
Camp is complete and European champ @DavidAvaBoxer looks in blistering form ahead of Saturday night 🇪🇺👑
📺Avanesyan v Taylor | Saturday | @SkySportsBoxing | @boxxer pic.twitter.com/5lsGztcBvN
"I love training, I love being in the gym. Boxing or training is my life. I don't really party or go out, I just love the gym, I love competition. I'm a competitive person."
