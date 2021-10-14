Chris Eubank Jr, Savannah Marshall and Hughie Fury press conference ahead of Sky Sports Boxing and BOXXER show

Chris Eubank Jr, Savannah Marshall and Hughie Fury will set eyes on their opponents at Thursday's press conference - watch a live stream here at 12.35pm.
BOXXER Fight Night in Newcastle is on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports.
Eubank Jr will return to action against Wanik Awdijan after the short-notice cancellation of his fight two weeks ago.
Unbeaten Marshall defends her WBO middleweight championship against Lolita Muzeya.
Fury is in a heavyweight clash against Christian Hammer.
Exciting up-and-coming talent will also be featured - amateur standout Georgia O'Connor will make her debut, while April Hunter continues her rise.
Heavyweight Steve Robinson will fight in his home city and Brad Rea intends to make a middleweight impact.
