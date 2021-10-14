Chris Eubank Jr, Savannah Marshall and Hughie Fury press conference ahead of Sky Sports Boxing and BOXXER show

BOXXER Fight Night in Newcastle on Saturday night is live on Sky Sports Main Event and Arena from 7.30pm - Hughie Fury, Chris Eubank Jr and Savannah Marshall feature

Thursday 14 October 2021 13:35, UK

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Newcastle Fight Night Press Conference LIVE!

Chris Eubank Jr, Savannah Marshall and Hughie Fury will set eyes on their opponents at Thursday's press conference - watch a live stream here at 12.35pm.

BOXXER Fight Night in Newcastle is on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports.

Eubank Jr will return to action against Wanik Awdijan after the short-notice cancellation of his fight two weeks ago.

Eubank Jr
Image: Eubank Jr makes his return

Unbeaten Marshall defends her WBO middleweight championship against Lolita Muzeya.

Trending

Fury is in a heavyweight clash against Christian Hammer.

Exciting up-and-coming talent will also be featured - amateur standout Georgia O'Connor will make her debut, while April Hunter continues her rise.

Also See:

Heavyweight Steve Robinson will fight in his home city and Brad Rea intends to make a middleweight impact.

Sky Sports Boxing schedule

October 16 - Top Rank in San Diego
Emanuel Navarette vs Joet Gonzalez - WBO featherweight title

October 16 - BOXXER in Newcastle
Savannah Marshall vs Lolita Muzeya - WBO middleweight title
Hughie Fury vs Christian Hammer
Chris Eubank Jr vs Wanik Awdijan

October 24 - Top Rank in Atlanta
Jamel Herring vs Shakur Stevenson - WBO super-featherweight title

October 31 - Top Rank in New York
Jose Zepeda vs Josue Vargas

November 6 - Top Rank in Las Vegas
Mikaela Mayer vs Maiva Hamadouche - IBF and WBO super-featherweight titles

November 6 - BOXXER in Liverpool

November 20 - BOXXER in London
Richard Riakporhe vs Olanrewaju Durodola
Caroline Dubois professional debut

November 20 - Top Rank in Las Vegas
Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter - WBO welterweight title

December 11 - Top Rank in Las Vegas
Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Richard Commey

December 17 - Top Rank in Montreal
Artur Beterbiev vs Marcus Browne - IBF and WBC light-heavyweight titles

December 18 - Top Rank in Glasgow
Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall - undisputed super-lightweight title

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema