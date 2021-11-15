Richard Riakporhe can line up a fight against WBC champion Ilunga Makabu, says WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman

Richard Riakporhe could be one knockout win away from his first world title opportunity, WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman has confirmed.

Britain's undefeated KO puncher will battle Olanrewaju Durodola for the vacant WBC 'Silver' cruiserweight belt at The SSE Arena, Wembley on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports.

Victory would propel Riakporhe up the rankings, lining up a potential shot at current WBC king Ilunga Makabu.

Image: Is Riakporhe a future world champion?

Asked if Riakporhe could be in contention for a world title fight, Sulaiman told Sky Sports: "Absolutely.

"When you become a silver champion it gets you right there in the line.

"The cruiserweight division has been a little bit behind.

"Makabu is making his mandatory defence against Mchunu.

"That fight will happen in December and then we will see what happens.

"I think that [Makabu vs Riakporhe] would be a great match for the future."

Image: Caroline Dubois, Richard Riakporhe, Florian Marku - live on Sky Sports this Saturday

Makabu was knocked out by Tony Bellew in a WBC title bout in 2016, but then defeated Dmitry Kudryashov and Aleksei Papin on consecutive trips to Russia while fighting for the 'Silver' belt.

The Congolese fighter beat Michal Cieslak on points to become WBC champion and has since made one defence by stopping Riakporhe's upcoming opponent Durodola.

Riakporhe has told Sky Sports about his next fight against Durodola: "I could literally go for a world title shot the fight after.

"Expect a war, and when people come to fight, I always perform better."

Sky Sports Boxing schedule

November 20 - BOXXER in London

Richard Riakporhe vs Olanrewaju Durodola

Caroline Dubois professional debut

Florian Marku vs Jorick Luisetto

Hosea Burton vs Dan Azeez - British light-heavyweight title

Mikael Lawal

November 20 - Top Rank in Las Vegas

Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter - WBO welterweight title

December 11 - BOXXER in Cardiff

Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Williams

Claressa Shields vs Ema Kozin

December 11 - Top Rank in New York

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Richard Commey

Jared Anderson vs Oleksandr Teslenko

Nico Ali Walsh

Xander Zayas

December 17 - Top Rank in Montreal

Artur Beterbiev vs Marcus Browne - IBF and WBC light-heavyweight titles

February 26 - Top Rank in Glasgow

Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall - undisputed super-lightweight title