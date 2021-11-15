Hughie Fury wants Derek Chisora or Joseph Parker but Chris Arreola is lined up first, says promoter Ben Shalom

Hughie Fury wants an explosive encounter with Chris Arreola to keep himself in contention with the world's elite heavyweights, says promoter Ben Shalom.
Fury broke the stubborn resistance of Christian Hammer last month, forcing the German to retire on his stool, and the 27-year-old contender has now welcomed a fight against Arreola.
The Californian displayed his threat by flooring Andy Ruiz Jr in a battling points loss in May, but Fury still wants a risky showdown with the three-time world title challenger.
"[His father and trainer] Peter Fury wants Arreola and we think that's a great fight," BOXXER promoter Shalom told Sky Sports.
"Arreola did really well against Andy Ruiz Jr.
"We think it's time for Hughie to step up after an impressive win over Hammer.
"He feels good, he feels ready.
"There are a lot of potential opponents being chucked around.
"You will see him in big fights. You will see him fight an American next, and we are hoping for Arreola."
Arreola has previously shown his battling qualities against Vitali Klitschko and Deontay Wilder, while he was recently linked with a fight against Dillian Whyte.
Peter Fury told Sky Sports last week: "We'll definitely get somebody of high calibre."
Hughie is ranked at No 4 by the WBA, with Shalom eager to secure a fight against a big-name rival in 2022.
"We have our eye on Derek Chisora next year for Hughie," Shalom said.
"Hughie is just circling around the top 10 in the world.
"He's waiting to fight any of them - he would fight Dillian Whyte, he would fight Chisora, he would fight Joseph Parker again. He thinks he's got Parker's number."
Back in 2017, Fury's attempt to win a WBO title ended in a hotly disputed points loss to Joseph Parker.
The New Zealander will face Derek Chisora in a December rematch after Parker emerged with a points win from their first fight in May.
