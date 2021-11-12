Chris Eubank Jr is entering the 'dragon's den' to face Liam Williams with a sold out crowd expected in Cardiff

Chris Eubank Jr is entering the "dragon's den" to face Liam Williams, with tickets set to sell out at the fight venue in Wales, says promoter Ben Shalom.

Eubank Jr risks his world title ambitions in a middleweight grudge fight against Williams, who will receive red-hot home support at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff on December 11, live on Sky Sports.

Promoter Ben Shalom has revealed the huge public interest in Eubank Jr vs Williams, telling Sky Sports: "Full credit must go to both fighters for taking on such a big fight.

Image: Eubank Jr vs Williams is on December 11, live on Sky Sports

"Eubank is going into the dragon's den here to face Williams on his home soil in Wales and the atmosphere in the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff is going to be unbelievable.

"The bitterness between the fighters, the rivalry between England and Wales, the location, the fighters' styles - this has got all the ingredients to be an all-time classic.

"We said this was the domestic fight of the year, and as soon as tickets went on sale at midday, it was clear the British public agreed with us.

"Thousands of tickets were sold in the first hour - the first thousand were sold in just five minutes - this will be a sold-out arena on December 11 in Cardiff."

Eubank says a hostile reception will just add more motivation for him to defeat Williams in an explosive encounter.

"I'm no stranger to going into the lion's den," he told Sky Sports. "I've been booed into arenas many times before.

"It doesn't affect me. If anything, it makes me fight harder, if the crowd is against me.

"Not to say that I'm hoping they are. I hope that I receive a warm welcome.

"But either way, I'm going to go in there and get the job done."

But Williams is more determined than ever to deliver an emphatic victory in front of his Welsh fans.

"It's going to be super-exciting for me, for everyone else in Wales," said Williams.

"I'll probably sell that place out on my own, even if it wasn't Eubank. It's going to be a crazy night. I'm going to get a mad entrance and people are going to be rooting for me big time.

"He's rough and tough, he's very fit. He's always in fantastic shape. I think he's going to come and try and make it a dogfight.

"I'm happy with that, let's go."

