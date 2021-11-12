Chris Eubank Jr vows to punish Liam Williams in 'personal fight' after British battle was confirmed for December 11

Chris Eubank Jr says it was "hard to stay calm" after scathing social media comments from Liam Williams but has vowed to punish his British rival in a "personal fight".

Eubank Jr can settle his bitter rivalry with Williams in their middleweight grudge fight at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff on December 11, live on Sky Sports.

A world title shot is nearly within Eubank Jr's grasp, but the 32-year-old firstly wanted to end a heated feud with the Welshman.

Image: Chris Eubank Jr faces Liam Williams on December 11, live on Sky Sports

"This is a personal fight for me," Eubank Jr told Sky Sports. "Most of the time, boxing is just business. You get in there, you fight another man and you just want to win.

"With this guy here, I genuinely don't like the man, he's said a lot of disrespectful things about me over the last few months, and it's time to make him eat those words.

"I definitely can't repeat the things he's said on social media, but trust me it's very hard to stay calm with the things he's been saying. Now I have a good opportunity to go into that ring and make him pay."

Williams will be backed by his home support, but Eubank Jr insists he is used to fighting in hostile territory.

"I'm no stranger to going into the lion's den," he said. "I've been booed into arenas many times before.

"It doesn't affect me. If anything, it makes me fight harder, if the crowd is against me.

"Not to say that I'm hoping they are. I hope that I receive a warm welcome. But either way, I'm going to go in there and get the job done."

Explaining the animosity, Williams says Eubank Jr has a misguided sense of superiority, and plans to inflict a humbling defeat.

"I fully believe I'm going to beat him and I think I'm going to knock him out as well," Williams told Sky Sports.

"It's just one of those fights, very intriguing, and I can't walk down the street without people saying to me, 'When are you going to fight Eubank?'

"For me, it would be good to fight him and put it behind me. I'm fed up of talking about him. I just want to punch his face in. He's an arrogant character.

"I don't like the way he makes out he's here and everyone else is there. He's been saying these mad things for so long and I just think he needs bringing down a peg or two."

With reputations and ambitions at stake, Williams is ready for a blistering battle against Eubank Jr.

"He is a good fighter. I do respect him as a fighter. I just don't like his personality," he said.

"It's going to be super-exciting for me, for everyone else in Wales. I'll probably sell that place out on my own, even if it wasn't Eubank. It's going to be a crazy night. I'm going to get a mad entrance and people are going to be rooting for me big time.

"He's rough and tough, he's very fit. He's always in fantastic shape. I think he's going to come and try and make it a dogfight.

"I'm happy with that, let's go."

