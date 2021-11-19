Terence Crawford completes huge double-header of boxing on Sky Sports which starts at Wembley on Saturday

Terence Crawford's epic world title clash completes a huge double-header of boxing on Sky Sports, which starts at Wembley on Saturday night.

An exciting BOXXER bill at The SSE Arena will start the live boxing, with undercard fights being shown from 5.30pm on a stream via the Sky Sports Boxing social channels, before the coverage starts at 8pm on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Showcase.

Richard Riakporhe can line up a WBC cruiserweight title fight if he defeats Olanrewaju Durodola in the main event, while Hosea Burton takes on Dan Azeez for the British light-heavyweight belt, and Florian Marku, Nick Campbell and Adam Azim all feature on a packed show.

Image: Richard Riakporhe tops a big BOXXER bill on Saturday night

Straight after the show ends in London, we'll bring you explosive bouts in America from midnight via the Sky Sports Boxing social channels, as Adam Lopez and Isaac Dogboe both appear on the undercard for Crawford's world title showdown with Shawn Porter.

The live boxing continues in Las Vegas from 2am on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena as we build towards Crawford's eagerly-awaited WBO welterweight title defence against Porter.

Watch Riakporhe vs Durodola and Crawford vs Porter this weekend, live on Sky Sports.